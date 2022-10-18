ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Women's Rowing Readies for Prestigious Head of the Charles on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA - The La Salle University women's rowing team will travel to the Charles River in Massachusetts for the top collegiate fall head race in the country and the largest three-day regatta in the world. A total of 72 races will take place, ranging from high school students to grand veteran athletes (80+).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
La Salle Drops a Hard-Fought Match to George Washington

Washington, DC – The Explorers men's soccer team traveled to our nation's capital and fell late to George Washington 1-0. La Salle will now be 3-8-4 overall, and 2-3-2 in Atlantic 10 conference play. George Washington goes to 7-7-2. How it Happened – George Washington came out shooting early,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Late Surge Pushes Explorers Past Billikens, 2-0

PHILADELPHIA - A pair of fourth-quarter goals proved to be the difference as the La Salle field hockey team earned a 2-0 win over Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 action on Friday. Tatum Johnson and Peyton Tollaksen registered the goals for the Explorers, who improved to 8-9 overall and 3-3 in A-10 play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

