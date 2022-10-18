Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Sofia Wylie At ‘The School For Good And Evil’ L.A. Premiere
Actress Sofia Wylie attended the World Premiere Of Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil at Regency Village Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The 18-year-old beauty stars in the fairy-tale movie as Agatha, a student at the enchanted school. You may also have seen her in the hit series on Disney + High School Musical: The Musical The Series. She became very popular from her starring role as “Buffy Driscoll” and lent her vocals to the Marvel animated series Marvel Rising and Heart of Iron.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jessica Chastain At New York Screening Of ‘The Good Nurse’
Last night, October 18, 2022, THE GOOD NURSE had its special screening at Netflix’s Paris Theater in New York. Stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Alix West Lefler, Devyn McDowell, and Malik Yoba, Director Tobias Lindholm, Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Producers Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman, Executive Producer Glen Basner, author Charles Graeber were in attendance. Following the film, real-life heroes nurse Amy Loughren, and detectives Timothy Braun and Daniel Baldwin were met with a standing ovation.
Ina Garten Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Signature Style
‘Barefoot Contessa’ fans know Ina Garten’s signature style includes her classic brunette bob and a button-down shirt.
I'm a wedding planner. Here are 8 ways to be the best guest at any ceremony and reception.
As an expert on nuptials, I advise against assuming traditions will be carried on, thinking others know what you want, or second-guessing the couple.
Talking With Tami
A Peek Inside: Fashion Designer Olivier Rousteing Home
Fashion Designer for Balmain Olivier Rousteing opens up the doors of his Parisian apartment. By his own admission, Olivier has an obsession with black and gold—just look at his collections for Balmain, the storied Parisian fashion house he’s helmed since 2011. So is it any surprise that, when Vogue asked the designer to name his favorite things in his Paris home for the latest episode of “Objects of Affection,” most of them abided by that very color scheme? See how he lives inside plus his secret rooms, ooh!
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘House Party’ Starring Jacob Latimore
Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon(Tosin Cole) and Kevin(Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away.
Talking With Tami
Feel Good Friday: Pattern Beauty & Ulta Beauty Salon, Sip & Style
Yesterday afternoon, I was invited out to experience PATTERN Beauty’s formulas & tools that are now available at ULTA Salon! Once I arrived, I enjoyed bubbly & a hairstyle of choice plus I got to go home with their latest products! The event took place at ULTA Beauty Atlanta on Howell Mill Road. I had a blast meeting many members of the staff and my hairstylist Stacey-Ann, she was wonderful and I love the beachy wavy hairstyle she gave me!
