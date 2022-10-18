Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tom Brady Is Making No Effort to Save Marriage, "Refuses to Bend" For Gisele Bundchen, Sources Claim
When rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce first began to circulate, the couple insisted there was no cause for concern. But in recent weeks, both parties have been tight-lipped on the matter — and it looks as though their silence speaks volumes. Insiders say Gisele and...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey because he can make Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance) better
The San Francisco 49ers typically have a type when it comes to their running backs. They eschew their highly-drafted young players in favor of more lightly-regarded prospects selected later or, sometimes, not at all. All in all, this philosophy gives head coach Kyle Shanahan an inexpensive platoon of effective running backs.
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
Deadspin
ESPN’s College GameDay has its new resident jackass — and he’s not the worst
In its heyday, College GameDay was the de facto No. 2 studio show behind Inside the NBA. Pregame shows are notorious for filling the air time with a panel of experts struggling to find opportunities to make points or move the conversation into a meaningful discussion. I challenge you to watch the Sunday NFL shows on ESPN, CBS, Fox, or the NFL Network for more than 15 minutes without audibly screaming, “Oh my god, who the fuck cares?!” 17 times.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors
At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
Comments / 2