Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Forest stall Liverpool’s recent momentum and boost their survival hopes at the City Ground? Find out with Rob Smyth
Nottm Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest score, goals and commentary updates
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Saturday’s Premier League action kicks off with the Reds travelling to Forest on the back of a 1-0 victory against West Ham during the week. Darwin Nunez gave them the victory at Anfield with a first half strike but his chaotic energy will be missing today. Steve Cooper’s side come into the match having earned a point away at Brighton with a goalless draw three days ago. Liverpool are still recovering from a poor start to their Premier League campaign but have recorded back-to-back wins since losing 3-2 to Arsenal in early October having...
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
