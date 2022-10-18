The federal government is pumping millions more dollars into an effort to expand the United States' network of community mental health centers. Up to 15 states now can apply for $1 million grants to help plan new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) in their region, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday. Funding for the grants was included in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed earlier this year.

