Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers
The federal government is pumping millions more dollars into an effort to expand the United States' network of community mental health centers. Up to 15 states now can apply for $1 million grants to help plan new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) in their region, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday. Funding for the grants was included in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed earlier this year.
Forsyth County School Board approves parent review policy, sports park tax abatement
(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County parents have a new procedure for reviewing school materials they deem harmful to their children. Key parts of the new policy approved Tuesday, October 18, by the Forsyth County Board of Education include:
