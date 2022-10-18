WATCH: Illinois Resident Captures Video Of 'Unusual Visitor' In Backyard

Photo: Getty Images

One Illinois resident was extremely surprised to see what was waiting outside when they stepped out into their backyard this weekend. According to UPI , as the Vermillion County resident stepped outside, they saw a large emu standing behind their dog. Yes, you read that correctly. An Australian emu. UPI detailed that the birds escaped from a broken cage at 4D Farms in Danville in July and have been running loose throughout the state for the last few months. Though most of the large, flightless birds were captured, UPI mentioned that three of them have yet to be found.

The resident was able to get a photo of the emu next to their dog pen in the backyard. Another resident was able to capture a video while driving down the street when the emu came charging by. The video shows the emu speeding onto the road right in front of the car and running into the next lawn before fading off into the distance.

UPI mentioned that this specific emu ran from the resident's backyard before animal control could get there to capture it. The emu remains on the loose with two others yet to be accounted for as the search continues.