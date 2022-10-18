ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

WATCH: Illinois Resident Captures Video Of 'Unusual Visitor' In Backyard

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One Illinois resident was extremely surprised to see what was waiting outside when they stepped out into their backyard this weekend. According to UPI , as the Vermillion County resident stepped outside, they saw a large emu standing behind their dog. Yes, you read that correctly. An Australian emu. UPI detailed that the birds escaped from a broken cage at 4D Farms in Danville in July and have been running loose throughout the state for the last few months. Though most of the large, flightless birds were captured, UPI mentioned that three of them have yet to be found.

The resident was able to get a photo of the emu next to their dog pen in the backyard. Another resident was able to capture a video while driving down the street when the emu came charging by. The video shows the emu speeding onto the road right in front of the car and running into the next lawn before fading off into the distance.

UPI mentioned that this specific emu ran from the resident's backyard before animal control could get there to capture it. The emu remains on the loose with two others yet to be accounted for as the search continues.

Related
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’

After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter

• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Exploring Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, IL

Paris, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join Julie as she goes on-location to visit with the folks who run the beautiful Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, Illinois. Learn about how they got started and what it took to get them into their current location, as well as what customers can expect to find when visiting the eatery.
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
ASHMORE, IL
WTHR

Lebanon animal rescue provides temporary home for small animals

LEBANON, Indiana — At the Chicken Nugget and Gang rescue, there are chickens for sure. But there are also doves, chinchillas, hamsters, and bunnies — lots of bunnies. Keir Schutte and her husband, Fritz, started the rescue out of the garage in 2015 after realizing how many small animals are abandoned each year by their owners who were unaware of how to take care of them.
LEBANON, IN
WTHI

Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized. It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute. Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
