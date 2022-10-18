Read full article on original website
Kansas State Fair Seeking Demonstrators for 2023 Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Do you want to demonstrate your talents during the 2023 Kansas State Fair? Demonstrations are a way to introduce a skill to younger generations or showcase your organization, club, or guild. The Kansas State Fair Competitive Exhibits Departments is accepting applications for demonstrators for the 2023...
Education Officials: Chronic Absenteeism Among Kansas Students Has Doubled
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – The number of Kansas students who are chronically absent from school has almost doubled over the past two years. Education leaders say schools need to reverse the trend. The Kansas News Service reports that new data from the Kansas Department of Education show that more...
HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska
There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
State of Disaster Emergency Issued in Kansas for Risk of Wildland Fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly has declared a State of Disaster Emergency starting today (FRI) due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. The primary threat for wildfires is Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response...
Iowa State Fair CEO retiring
One of the most popular state fairs in the country will be under new leadership next year. Gary Slater tells Brownfield he’s retiring as CEO of the Iowa State Fair after 21 years. “When you get to a point where you’re comfortable with leaving the fair better than you...
Minnesota updates FarmLink service
Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture has updated its online farmer connection tool. Jim Ostlie tells Brownfield FarmLink has grown from simply introducing retiring farmers with no family transition plan to new and beginning farmers. “FarmLink, it’s a free online program from the Minnesota Department of Ag. It helps connect retiring farmers with new farmers. It helps buyers and sellers connect, renters and landlords, as well as employers and employees.”
Hunt shares input woes
A Michigan grower says it’s a scary time to be a farmer with the dramatic rise in input costs. Bill Hunt tells Brownfield, “I’m just very fearful going into next year’s harvest if we don’t have opportunities to sell at levels that are profitable at normal yields.”
Commodity group collaboration aims to maximize checkoff dollars
Illinois commodity groups are partnering on several projects to help maximize the value of their members’ checkoff dollars. Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey tells Brownfield many pork and beef producers are also corn and soybean farmers, so combining checkoff funds makes sense. “Hogs are one of...
Farmer asks drivers to pay attention, slow down as harvest continues
Like many farmers across the country, Kevin Cox of Indiana is asking drivers to slow down and share the road with ag equipment as harvest continues. “We try to do the best that we can to not impede anyone’s progress. The issue we run into is just the size of the equipment,” he says. “We run on very narrow, country roads and our equipment is as wide as the road.”
Minnesota Biofuels Association director not seeing EV’s as competition
The director of the Minnesota Biofuels Association suggests the notion that biofuels are competing with electric vehicles has been exaggerated. Brian Werner says despite state and national efforts to electrify the transportation sector, liquid fuels will still be necessary for decades to come. “That being the case, I think if...
A warm-up begins on parts of the Plains; cold weather continues across much of the Corn Belt
Across the Corn Belt, cold air remains in place. Across the western Corn Belt, Wednesday morning’s low temperatures fell to 20°F or below as far south as northern Missouri. Meanwhile, breezy conditions—accompanied by rain and snow showers—linger in the eastern Corn Belt. Corn and soybean harvest activities continue to advance, especially in the western Corn Belt, but some Midwestern winter wheat is being planted into very dry soils.
