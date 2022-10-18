ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year

COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City

GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Roots N Blues announces historic attendance and 2023 festival dates

Roots N Blues Festival announced its 2023 festival dates, following its recent weekend of historic attendance. The 16th annual blues festival will take place Sept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the festival. The most recent Roots N Blues Festival, held in Columbia at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate. She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store. At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming

COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time

COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 21

After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?. Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart

Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia ARC to host interest parties meeting over proposed improvements

COLUMBIA - The Activities and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves. "The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)

The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO

