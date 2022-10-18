Read full article on original website
KOMU
Local food bank hosts Halloween charity ball to help with supply chain issues
FULTON - Local food bank SERVE Inc. is just one of the many food banks that is experiencing supply chain issues. "Callaway County, as well as all surrounding counties, their food pantries are struggling," Carol Lewis, SERVE Inc.'s outreach coordinator, said. "The supply of food is looking pretty grim." SERVE...
KOMU
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year
COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
KOMU
Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City
GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
KOMU
Roots N Blues announces historic attendance and 2023 festival dates
Roots N Blues Festival announced its 2023 festival dates, following its recent weekend of historic attendance. The 16th annual blues festival will take place Sept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the festival. The most recent Roots N Blues Festival, held in Columbia at...
KOMU
Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate. She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store. At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri...
KOMU
Hickman student to participate in the World Skate Games - for the second time
JEFFERSON CITY - Over 3,000 athletes will participate in the World Skate Games this year, and one Columbia student will be part of this number. Noah Zheng, an 18-year-old student at Hickman High School, will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the World Skate Games this month to represent the United States.
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
KOMU
Hotels report higher than usual bookings ahead of MU's Homecoming weekend
KINGDOM CITY – Ahead of MU’s Homecoming weekend, hotels are reporting a higher number of bookings. Greg Rakestraw, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Kingdom City, said bookings this weekend doubled and room prices increased. “We've been booked up here for I think about two...
KOMU
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming
COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
KOMU
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area. Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
KOMU
Columbia to host a Narcan demonstration, community conversation on drug overdoses Thursday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition will a demonstration of Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose, with the public Thursday night. The event, called "Save a Life: Community Conversation & Narcan Demonstration" will be...
KOMU
Columbia announces public input meeting for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. Funds from a park sales tax...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 21
After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?. Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path...
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
KOMU
Columbia ARC to host interest parties meeting over proposed improvements
COLUMBIA - The Activities and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves. "The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner...
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
