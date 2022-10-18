ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Pence visits Wichita in support of GOP candidate for Kansas governor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Polling shows a tight race for Kansas governor between Democratic incumbent, Governor Laura Kelly and Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. An appearance in Wichita Friday by former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence marks the most high-profile national Republican to visit Kansas in support of candidates in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
adastraradio.com

State of Disaster Emergency Issued in Kansas for Risk of Wildland Fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly has declared a State of Disaster Emergency starting today (FRI) due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. The primary threat for wildfires is Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response...
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW

Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
adastraradio.com

Horton to lead Michigan Cattlemen’s Association

The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association has named a new Executive Vice President to lead the organization. Sara Horton tells Brownfield she looks forward to growing membership, updating the Michigan Beef Expo program, and assisting the needs of the state’s cattle industry. “I have a lot of good ideas for...
adastraradio.com

HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska

There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
WIBW

Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
farmtalknews.com

Dusting it in: Kansas wheat producers plant with hope for moisture

Despite continued drought and delays in fieldwork and fertilizer delivery, Kansas producers are no strangers to dusting in the next year’s wheat crop — planting behind failed fall crops, capitalizing on the smallest increments of rainfall and keeping their faith in the seeds going into the ground. “There’s...
