KWCH.com
Pence visits Wichita in support of GOP candidate for Kansas governor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Polling shows a tight race for Kansas governor between Democratic incumbent, Governor Laura Kelly and Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. An appearance in Wichita Friday by former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence marks the most high-profile national Republican to visit Kansas in support of candidates in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
kmuw.org
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about the effect of...
adastraradio.com
State of Disaster Emergency Issued in Kansas for Risk of Wildland Fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly has declared a State of Disaster Emergency starting today (FRI) due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. The primary threat for wildfires is Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response...
adastraradio.com
Education Officials: Chronic Absenteeism Among Kansas Students Has Doubled
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – The number of Kansas students who are chronically absent from school has almost doubled over the past two years. Education leaders say schools need to reverse the trend. The Kansas News Service reports that new data from the Kansas Department of Education show that more...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
Kansas attorney general race heats up as Mann launches first ad against Kobach
Democrat Chris Mann has beefed up his attacks on his Republican opponent Kris Kobach, comparing him to a "comic book villain."
republic-online.com
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
Todd Scattini, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, says legalization will help veterans. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
What does Kansas’ sheriff election amendment mean?
Kansas Amendment 2, also known as HCR 5022, could impact the elections -- and ousters -- of sheriffs across the state.
klcjournal.com
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections
This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
adastraradio.com
Horton to lead Michigan Cattlemen’s Association
The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association has named a new Executive Vice President to lead the organization. Sara Horton tells Brownfield she looks forward to growing membership, updating the Michigan Beef Expo program, and assisting the needs of the state’s cattle industry. “I have a lot of good ideas for...
What to know when voting on the sheriff election amendment
The election is weeks away, and Kansans will vote on a sheriff's amendment.
adastraradio.com
HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska
There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
WIBW
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
republic-online.com
Terrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threats
Misti Hobbs, a Democrat running for a Sedgwick County seat in the House, said her abortion rights mural was defaced ahead of the August vote on a constitutional amendment. (Misti Hobbs)
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
KYTV
Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
farmtalknews.com
Dusting it in: Kansas wheat producers plant with hope for moisture
Despite continued drought and delays in fieldwork and fertilizer delivery, Kansas producers are no strangers to dusting in the next year’s wheat crop — planting behind failed fall crops, capitalizing on the smallest increments of rainfall and keeping their faith in the seeds going into the ground. “There’s...
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
