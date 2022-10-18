ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship signs with new NFL team

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpSYj_0idwGTuX00
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has signed with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona’s starting kicker, Matt Prater, has a hip injury and may not be able to play on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cardinals waived kicker Matt Amendola, who missed an extra point in Arizona’s loss to Seattle on Sunday. There’s a good chance the Cardinals will utilize Blankenship on Thursday against the Saints.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts waived Blankenship after he missed a 42-yard game-winning field goal attempt for the Colts during overtime in Week 1.

Blankenship won Indianapolis’ kicker competition last season. The former Georgia standout has converted on 45 of 54 kicks during his NFL career. Blankenship has made 52 out of 55 extra points.

Blankenship, who missed much of last season with a hip injury, has made one field goal over 50 yards in his NFL career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTyCV_0idwGTuX00
Former Georgia Bulldogs walk-on kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was a fan favorite during his time in Athens. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship hopes to impress the coaches in Arizona to get another NFL opportunity.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Blankenship’s signing:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News

Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident

Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top 2023 cornerback recruit announces commitment date

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2023 has announced his commitment date. Cormani McClain will be announcing his commitment on Thursday, Oct. 27 with the Florida Gators the front-runners to land the five-star’s services. The commitment will take place at The RP Landing Center in Lakeland, Florida. The in-person event is open to the public, with registration available on Eventbrite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alabama Now

18-year-old Mississippi State football player dead

Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced Wednesday. The school did not provide details in announcing the death of Westmoreland, an industrial technology major from Tupelo who would have turned 19 on Friday. Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt told The Associated Press Wednesday night that foul play is not suspected but did not provide further details. The school said in a news release that it was working with the athletic department, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office to determine facts of the death and would not comment further.
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy