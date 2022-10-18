ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MLB

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB

Domínguez avoids hype while leading Yankees prospects in AFL

No international amateur ever has signed with more fanfare than Jasson Dominguez. The Dominican outfielder elicited comparisons to some of the best athletes in baseball history -- Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout -- before the Yankees paid him a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019. He quickly earned the nickname "The Martian" because of his out-of-the-world tools. He already has played in two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games as a teenager, homering in this year's contest at Dodger Stadium.
FLORIDA STATE
MLB

Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Watch Yankees prospect successfully use ABS challenge

Here's what a ball-strike challenge system in Major League Baseball could look like. In the above video, Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez takes a borderline pitch at the knees in the Arizona Fall League on Oct. 7. It's called a strike by the home-plate umpire. Domínguez challenges the call, and...
MLB

Cards' Walker, Winn showcasing elite talents in AFL

Look back on last year’s Cardinals contingent in the Arizona Fall League, and there should be plenty of familiar names: Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, Zack Thompson, Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante and Jake Walsh. All eight appeared for the NL Central champions to some degree in 2022, ranging from Donovan's 4.1 bWAR to three relief appearances for Walsh -- a rare success rate even by the AFL’s high standards.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

Malloy's ascent with Braves continues in AFL

In 2019, Justyn-Henry Malloy was part of Vanderbilt's College World Series championship team. The freshman played sparingly, picking up just 15 at-bats. When he got only 24 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he had a choice to make. He loved the Vandy community and the program, but he wanted the chance to play regularly.
GEORGIA STATE
MLB

Pages among talented Dodgers prospects in AFL

Andy Pages has boasted big-time power upon his introduction to stateside ball. Steadily climbing the Dodgers’ organizational ladder, the club’s No. 5 prospect joins the Glendale Desert Dogs in Arizona at just 21 years old, having mashed 57 home runs over his past two years between High-A and Double-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Phillies prospects push Saguaros to win in AFL

While the Phillies continue their magical run from the National League’s sixth seed to the League Championship Series, a strong contingent of Philadelphia prospects are building a case to contribute in the near future. Four of the club’s farmhands had their hands in the Surprise Saguaros’ 7-0 win in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Here are 5 Pirates prospects on the rise

This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. To briefly recap the Pirates’ Minor League season that was ... Oneil Cruz and Roansy Contreras, among others, officially graduated from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Mets' Vasil tosses 4 shutout innings in AFL

MESA, Ariz. -- Strike one is indeed the best pitch one can throw. Just ask Mets right-hander Mike Vasil. Over his first two Arizona Fall League starts, the Mets’ No. 11 prospect struggled to get ahead of hitters, a big reason why he allowed five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He came into Friday’s start against the Mesa Solar Sox hoping to reverse that trend and succeeded, tossing four shutout innings as his Peoria Javelinas blanked Mesa, 4-0.
MLB

After breakout season, Auer leads Rays in AFL

Only five Minor Leaguers finished with at least 15 homers and 45 stolen bases in 2022, and only three of them were playing in their age-21 seasons or younger. Two of them are Top 15 overall prospects in Anthony Volpe (No. 5) and Elly De La Cruz (No. 14). The third is Rays No. 12 prospect Mason Auer, who finished with 15 blasts and 48 thefts in 115 games between Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green in his first full season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

The defining moment of Braves’ season was …

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As this offseason progresses, there will be lingering thoughts about how so many things seemed to go wrong for the Braves as they ended a great season by losing three of four to the Phillies in the National League Division Series.
MLB

Sibling rivalry reaches playoffs as Nola bros face off

SAN DIEGO -- Amongst a sea of yellow at raucous Petco Park stood A.J. and Stacie Nola, not quite sure how to react when their eldest son, Austin, sparked a five-run rally against his younger brother, Aaron. • NLCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 PT on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

6 Braves prospect storylines to watch

ATLANTA -- One of a baseball front office’s greatest accomplishments would be to win a World Series while possessing the game’s top farm system. After winning last year’s World Series, the Braves didn’t enter this season with one of the game’s top farm systems. But they may have had something better: With Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, they already have proven stars under 25 years old locked up long term. The team’s future was further brightened by the emergences of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, who now stand as the top two candidates for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
ROME, GA
MLB

5 NLCS games in 5 days: Which staff has the edge?

PHILADELPHIA -- Both the Padres and Phillies entered this year’s National League Championship Series with their rotations lined up perfectly -- but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some tough decisions in the days ahead. In a typical best-of-seven series, a club’s Game 3 starter is available...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Check out five O's prospects on the rise

This story was excerpted from the Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Take it from a top Orioles prospect who has seen recent Minor League action in person -- even after the big league arrivals of some heralded youngsters -- there are still plenty of exciting players coming through Baltimore’s farm system.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

5 Cubs prospects to look out for ahead of 2023

This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Cubs Beat newsletter. This week, we’ll take a look back at some of the standout stories in the Minor League season in 2022, plus some things to keep an eye on with the ’23 campaign in mind.
IOWA STATE
MLB

With 8 straight K's, Hader revving up to 100 for 1st time in career

We've all seen how the adrenaline coursing through a Major League pitcher's veins while he's on the mound in the postseason can increase his velocity from what it normally is during the regular season. But when it takes him over the 100 mph threshold, that's another level entirely. • NLCS...
MLB

Segura does it all -- and flexes -- in Game 3 win

PHILADELPHIA -- Good luck deciding who was more hyped up to close out the top of the seventh inning on Friday night: Phillies second baseman Jean Segura or the sellout crowd of 45,279 at Citizens Bank Park. Following his second stellar defensive play -- this one a diving stop into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Yorke finding success with steady approach in the desert

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Pick a pitch type, and then pick a quadrant. Pitching sounds simple when boiled down to those simple tasks, but pitching when Nick Yorke stands in the box, ready for any and everything -- any and everywhere -- becomes much more complicated, as the Red Sox No. 4 prospect showed during a three-hit, two-RBI performance for Scottsdale on Friday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

