ATLANTA -- One of a baseball front office’s greatest accomplishments would be to win a World Series while possessing the game’s top farm system. After winning last year’s World Series, the Braves didn’t enter this season with one of the game’s top farm systems. But they may have had something better: With Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, they already have proven stars under 25 years old locked up long term. The team’s future was further brightened by the emergences of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, who now stand as the top two candidates for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

ROME, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO