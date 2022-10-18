Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Henry Thomas reminisces about ‘E.T.’ as the movie turns 40
As “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” celebrates its 40th anniversary, Henry Thomas, who starred as Elliott in the film, is reflecting on the movie and the fame that came with it. Thomas spoke to CNN this week as an updated 4K Ultra HD version of the movie was released. It...
Jeff Goldbum turns 70: A look at Hollywood 'Zaddys'
Hollywood stars, including Christopher Meloni, Jeff Goldblum and Matthew McConaughey, have been described on social media as "Zaddys," confident older men.
Comments / 0