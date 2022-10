The schedule of meetings for the city of Durango for the week of October 24, 2022, is listed below. Find meeting agendas and minutes at DurangoGov.org/Meetings. Sign up to receive meeting schedules automatically at DurangoGov.org/NotifyMe (click on News Flash). October 24, 2022. 5:00 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting. Virtual Meeting –...

DURANGO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO