ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Deni Avdija earns Wizards' starting small forward job

Deni Avdija earned the nod to start at small forward for the Wizards in their season opener at Indiana, notes Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. As Hughes writes, the news is somewhat surprising because Avdija suffered a groin injury last month playing for Israel during EuroBasket, causing him to miss all four of the Wizards’ preseason games.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

Nassir Little discusses $28M extension

As we noted on Tuesday, Nassir Little‘s four-year, $28M deal with the Trail Blazers features the lowest average annual value of any rookie scale extension since Jeremy Lamb inked a three-year, $21M contract in 2015. Explaining his decision to accept a relatively modest long-term extension offer, Little said the...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?

It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies PF Santi Aldama turns heads in first career NBA start

Santi Aldama delivered a big performance in his first NBA start for the Grizzlies, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal notes. Filling in for injured Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2021 first-round pick supplied 18 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes while guarding the Knicks’ Julius Randle. “It was more about knowing his game, knowing his tendencies and being ready to absorb contact,” Aldama said. “It’s not easy, but I think I did a pretty good job overall.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Sixers Matisse Thybulle on track for free agency in 2023

Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle wasn’t actively involved in extension negotiations with the team leading up to the season, letting his representatives handle those discussions, as Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer writes. Thybulle, who didn’t sign a new deal by Monday’s deadline and is now on track to reach restricted free agency in 2023, is ok with playing out his contract year.
BOSTON, PA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Lakers not expected to make any trades before Thanksgiving

Although they didn’t make a blockbuster trade this offseason, the Lakers won’t necessarily stick with their current roster for the entire 2022-23 season. Still, it will probably be at least a few weeks before we can expect the trade market to heat up for the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a Wednesday appearance on NBA Countdown (video link).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Sixers' P.J. Tucker: 'There's no weak links' on 76ers roster

The Sixers lost to the Celtics in their opener but they see a long playoff run in their future, Tim Bontemps of ESPN writes. They believe they have more talent around superstar Joel Embiid than ever before, due to the front office’s moves this offseason. “There’s no weak links...
Hoops Rumors

After embarrassing NLDS ouster, Dodgers face many roster decisions

After their embarrassing NLDS loss, the Dodgers face many questions in the offseason, notably: What do we do with our free agents?. The Dodgers have 10 players who will become free agents after the World Series: shortstop Trea Turner, outfielders Kevin Pillar and Joey Gallo; and pitchers Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle and David Price.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy