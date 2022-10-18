Read full article on original website
Deni Avdija earns Wizards' starting small forward job
Deni Avdija earned the nod to start at small forward for the Wizards in their season opener at Indiana, notes Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. As Hughes writes, the news is somewhat surprising because Avdija suffered a groin injury last month playing for Israel during EuroBasket, causing him to miss all four of the Wizards’ preseason games.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coming off the bench 'was the best situation' in season opener
Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return in the Clippers‘ season-opening victory over the Lakers, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes of action. The star forward explained why he liked the idea of coming off the bench after the game, writes Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
Nassir Little discusses $28M extension
As we noted on Tuesday, Nassir Little‘s four-year, $28M deal with the Trail Blazers features the lowest average annual value of any rookie scale extension since Jeremy Lamb inked a three-year, $21M contract in 2015. Explaining his decision to accept a relatively modest long-term extension offer, Little said the...
And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Everything must go: Could Saints be sellers at the deadline?
It's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the start general manager Mickey Loomis had on his vision board. With one of the oldest rosters in football, the Saints are built to win now. Instead, at 2-4, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday may be the franchise's sign to start planning for the future.
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
Grizzlies PF Santi Aldama turns heads in first career NBA start
Santi Aldama delivered a big performance in his first NBA start for the Grizzlies, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal notes. Filling in for injured Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2021 first-round pick supplied 18 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes while guarding the Knicks’ Julius Randle. “It was more about knowing his game, knowing his tendencies and being ready to absorb contact,” Aldama said. “It’s not easy, but I think I did a pretty good job overall.”
Sixers Matisse Thybulle on track for free agency in 2023
Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle wasn’t actively involved in extension negotiations with the team leading up to the season, letting his representatives handle those discussions, as Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer writes. Thybulle, who didn’t sign a new deal by Monday’s deadline and is now on track to reach restricted free agency in 2023, is ok with playing out his contract year.
Report: Lakers not expected to make any trades before Thanksgiving
Although they didn’t make a blockbuster trade this offseason, the Lakers won’t necessarily stick with their current roster for the entire 2022-23 season. Still, it will probably be at least a few weeks before we can expect the trade market to heat up for the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a Wednesday appearance on NBA Countdown (video link).
LeBron James rips Lakers for not having 'great shooters' after loss to Warriors
There were plenty of questions for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into Tuesday's season opener, and a loss to the Golden State Warriors didn't exactly leave any of us with a lot of answers. The only answer LeBron James had after the embarrassing 123-109 showing was a simple one: This Lakers team isn't good at shooting.
Sixers' P.J. Tucker: 'There's no weak links' on 76ers roster
The Sixers lost to the Celtics in their opener but they see a long playoff run in their future, Tim Bontemps of ESPN writes. They believe they have more talent around superstar Joel Embiid than ever before, due to the front office’s moves this offseason. “There’s no weak links...
Zion Williamson's return went better than anyone could have hoped
Zion Williamson played in an NBA game for the first time in 533 days on Wednesday. As he began his hero's journey back to the class of the NBA's elite, Williamson looked like he never missed a day. Williamson imposed his will in the Pelicans' 130-108 beatdown of the Brooklyn...
After embarrassing NLDS ouster, Dodgers face many roster decisions
After their embarrassing NLDS loss, the Dodgers face many questions in the offseason, notably: What do we do with our free agents?. The Dodgers have 10 players who will become free agents after the World Series: shortstop Trea Turner, outfielders Kevin Pillar and Joey Gallo; and pitchers Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle and David Price.
