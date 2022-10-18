We hope Syrax and Caraxes are limbering up, because the Dance of Dragons is about to get underway. HBO has released new photos from this weekend’s House of the Dragon Season 1 finale, which will air Sunday at 9/8c. And between the shots in the gallery below and the trailer the network debuted after Episode 9, war, it looks like the fight for the Iron Throne is about to turn even uglier than it already is. The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka King Viserys’ named successor as leader of the Seven Kingdoms — and Daemon into the fray after she learns...

1 DAY AGO