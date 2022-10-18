Read full article on original website
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer
Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here. Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap then check out our deeper dive into that huge moment in the dragon pit.) The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King...
This Fantastic Four cast rumor will blow your mind
The MCU’s Fantastic Four was already a few years away, but now we have to wait even longer for the reboot to hit theaters. Marvel postponed the movie by a few months, and we speculated that the studio hadn’t figured out its Fantastic Four cast. That might be a good reason to delay production, although Marvel did not offer any explanations.
8 Times Hollywood Created Waaay Over-The-Top Marketing Campaigns To Promote A Horror Movie
When a trailer just isn't enough.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9: The White Worm Explained
After a few House of the Dragon episodes without Mysaria, the character made a blink-and-you-miss-it comeback in episode 8. Now that we've seen the ninth installment, there's little doubt that she's the face behind the name "The White Worm." But her role on the show going forward remains unclear. Mysaria...
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 10
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty already have been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See our initial thoughts for what to expect at the 95th Academy Awards here. The State of the Race On the tail end of fall festival season, as celebrated titles like “The...
House of the Dragon Finale: Rhaenyra & Co. Prepare For War in New Photos
We hope Syrax and Caraxes are limbering up, because the Dance of Dragons is about to get underway. HBO has released new photos from this weekend’s House of the Dragon Season 1 finale, which will air Sunday at 9/8c. And between the shots in the gallery below and the trailer the network debuted after Episode 9, war, it looks like the fight for the Iron Throne is about to turn even uglier than it already is. The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka King Viserys’ named successor as leader of the Seven Kingdoms — and Daemon into the fray after she learns...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
