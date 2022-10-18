Stephen A. Sayers, 73, of Orland Park, and formerly of Coal City, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at his home. Born Feb. 10, 1949 in Fairfield, IL, Stephen Adrien was a son of Adrien Eugene and Doris (Harrison) Sayers. He graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1967, and was soon thereafter, drafted into the United States Army where he served in combat during the Vietnam Conflict. On Sept. 22, 1973, Steve married Rosemary Shelton and together they made their home in Coal City. He worked for Stepan Chemical, where he retired as an Engineer in 2015 following 35 years of service. Steve was a life member of the V.F.W. and belonged to the Coal City Area Club.

