Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into Colorado. Groundwater […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
News Channel Nebraska
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O'NEILL, Neb. -- A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O'Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people for immigration violations and costing...
News Channel Nebraska
Millionaire building a pipeline of New York students to…Nebraska?
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents. His dad Julius measured inseams in a factory that made men’s suits. His mom Helen – a beautician by trade – stayed home with their three boys on a suburban street filled with cookie cutter houses in Syracuse.
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's fast-growing bioscience industry
In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
doniphanherald.com
This Is How Much Money Nebraska’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Neb., 5 other states appeal dismissal of suit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
Grant to bolster Nebraska nursing workforce efforts
OMAHA, Neb.-The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide close to $4 million over the next four years. The project, “An Innovative States-wide Nursing Workforce Clinical Preceptor Academy,” will enable work on multiple facets of nursing...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Next Governor
Nearly eight years ago, in his inaugural address, Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed to the challenges Nebraska faces in creating jobs. “There’s a barrier to creating jobs here in the state. And it’s Nebraska’s high taxes. We must cut taxes,” Ricketts said. In April 2022, Ricketts signed...
unomaha.edu
Earthquakes in Nebraska: An Unlikely but Important Reason to be Prepared
Nebraska is far less likely to experience damaging earthquakes than somewhere like California, but the lessons learned from earthquake preparedness as part of the worldwide "Great ShakeOut" can have important outcomes for general emergency preparedness for students, faculty, and staff. search keywords:. crisis. emergency preparedness. alert. Because the west coast...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
klkntv.com
It’s deadline day for registering to vote by mail or online in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County election commissioner is reminding everyone that Friday is the last day for mail-in and online voter registration. Dave Shively says you can register online as long as you have a valid Nebraska driver’s license or state ID. You’ll have to do...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
KETV.com
Watch: Video shows the extent of drought for Nebraska, Platte River
VALLEY, Neb. — New drone footage and video by KETV NewsWatch 7 shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. "One hundred percent of the state of Nebraska is in some form of drought, and a good portion of it is in the most severe category of drought. And a lot of that focus is out west," Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, told KETV.
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Almost $300k generated in gaming tax revenue for Nebraska in one September week
Nebraska's first casino, WarHorse Lincoln, opened on Sept. 24 and has generated thousands of dollars in gaming tax revenue since.
Twelfth case of bird flu in Nebraska identified in York County gamebirds
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the affected flock was humanely depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.
NebraskaTV
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
