President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
After President Joe Biden on Thursday stopped in Pennsylvania to showcase his administration's infrastructure rebuilding efforts, he told reporters he "feels good" about the upcoming midterm elections. Biden, along with Pennsylvania elected officials, had stopped in the famous Primanti Bros sandwich stop on the outskirts of Pittsburgh after he visited a Pittsburgh bridge that is being rebuilt John Fetterman, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was on hand when first Biden visited the Pittsburgh bridge. Biden thanked Fetterman — currently the state's lieutenant governor — for his candidacy and told his wife, Gisele, "You're going to be a great, great lady in the Senate." The Fettermans later accompanied Biden to a Primanti Bros., where the president paid for several bags of takeout food and, in a brief exchange with reporters, expressed confidence that Democrats would retain control of the Senate. "It ain't over until it's over," Biden said of his party's prospects in the Senate. Fetterman has faced scrutiny over his health since he had a stroke in May . On Wednesday he released a report from his doctor that said Fetterman “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve.” Biden also told reporters that he was "very worried," about the prospects for Ukrainian aid if Republicans take control of the House. "They would cut it," he said Biden plans to stop in Philadelphia for a fundraiser with Fetterman Thursday evening, trying to replenish coffers that have been drained in one of the year's most expensive races. Fetterman is competing with Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican. If Fetterman wins, Democrats will have a much better shot at maintaining control of the Senate. Biden was born in Pennsylvania, and the state remains central to his political identity. His trip on Thursday will be his 14th to the state since taking office. A 15th trip has already been scheduled for next week, when he's expected to return to Philadelphia for another political event.
The 2023 budget "blueprint" from the House Republican Study Committee calls for “reforms” to Medicare and proposes “aligning Medicare’s eligibility age with the normal retirement age for Social Security and then indexing this age to life expectancy.” (Photo: Marissa DeMarco) People are also reading…. Policy,...
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year's election in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida weathered high Arizona temperatures as he urged a group of women voters to rally behind Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters and the rest of the GOP ticket. The Friday afternoon rally in Chandler gathered an intimate group of voters together to hear from Scott, Republican of Florida.; Masters; Rep. Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona; and Republican congressional candidate Kelly Cooper. ...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.
