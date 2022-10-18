After President Joe Biden on Thursday stopped in Pennsylvania to showcase his administration's infrastructure rebuilding efforts, he told reporters he "feels good" about the upcoming midterm elections. Biden, along with Pennsylvania elected officials, had stopped in the famous Primanti Bros sandwich stop on the outskirts of Pittsburgh after he visited a Pittsburgh bridge that is being rebuilt John Fetterman, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was on hand when first Biden visited the Pittsburgh bridge. Biden thanked Fetterman — currently the state's lieutenant governor — for his candidacy and told his wife, Gisele, "You're going to be a great, great lady in the Senate." The Fettermans later accompanied Biden to a Primanti Bros., where the president paid for several bags of takeout food and, in a brief exchange with reporters, expressed confidence that Democrats would retain control of the Senate. "It ain't over until it's over," Biden said of his party's prospects in the Senate. Fetterman has faced scrutiny over his health since he had a stroke in May . On Wednesday he released a report from his doctor that said Fetterman “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve.” Biden also told reporters that he was "very worried," about the prospects for Ukrainian aid if Republicans take control of the House. "They would cut it," he said Biden plans to stop in Philadelphia for a fundraiser with Fetterman Thursday evening, trying to replenish coffers that have been drained in one of the year's most expensive races. Fetterman is competing with Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican. If Fetterman wins, Democrats will have a much better shot at maintaining control of the Senate. Biden was born in Pennsylvania, and the state remains central to his political identity. His trip on Thursday will be his 14th to the state since taking office. A 15th trip has already been scheduled for next week, when he's expected to return to Philadelphia for another political event.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO