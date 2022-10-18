Read full article on original website
Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, 92, Jasper
Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, 92, of Jasper, passed away at 4:47 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Anna Mae was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 18, 1930, to George and Verona A. “Striegel” Vonderheit. She...
Dorothy L. Hardin, 95, Petersburg
Dorothy L. Hardin, 95, of Petersburg, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg. She was born May 10, 1927, to Albert and Zelpha (Stephen) McLaughlin in Velpen. Dorothy graduated from Otwell High School and went on to work for and eventually retire from General...
Halloween Events and Trick-or-Treating information
Trick or Treating (only visit homes with porch lights turned on) Holland Trick-or-Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jasper Trick-or-Treating hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Huntingburg Trick-or-Treat hours are from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Ferdinand Trick-or-Treat hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Birdseye Trick-or-Treat is from...
Sisters of St. Benedict offer “Finding Your Call to Holiness” at the Monastery
On Tuesday, November 29, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are offering a program at the monastery entitled “Finding Your Call to Holiness” for catechists, youth ministers, campus ministers and teachers. Under the guidance of Sister Jill Reuber, this will be...
Rotary Club of Dubois County recognizes impact of polio
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.
Sisters of St. Benedict offer retreat: Soul Healing I with Julian of Norwich
From 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, through 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are offering a retreat at the monastery entitled “Soul Healing I with Julian of Norwich.”. Led by author Carolyn Berghuis, the retreat will guide participants on a journey...
Dubois County CARES to hold open house
Dubois County CARES will hold its open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the CARES office, 505 W. Fifth St. The open house will run from 3 to 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. Dubois County CARES (Coalition for Adolescent Resiliency and Empowerment Strategies) moved in mid-May...
Dubois County Medication Collection being held Oct. 29
You can be a part of the addiction solution by bagging your expired, unused, and unwanted pharmaceuticals and disposing of them at the Dubois County Medication Collection on Saturday, October 29, as part of the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event. The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209...
Libertarian Party hosting Liberty Day Lunch
The Libertarian Party of Dubois County is hosting the three Libertarian candidates at a luncheon in the Jasper Public Library Hickory Room on Sunday, October 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Day Lunch cost is $20 per ticket and begins at 2:45 p.m. Lunch has limited space available,...
Q&A for the Dubois County Council District 1 candidates Matt Johnson and Craig Greulich
County Council members perform the duties of the legislative branch of the county government and have the ultimate decision-making power regarding fiscal affairs. The council has the authority to view or review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for the allocation and expenditure of county funds. Typically these...
Letter: Commissioner Brames says ‘Thank you’; endorses Beckman
As the year 2022 rapidly comes to a close, so does my term as Dubois County Commissioner. I have served for eight years and have decided not to run for a third term. I have learned a great deal over the years about everything from roads to criminal justice. I want to thank you and all of the citizens of Dubois County for the support you have shown me during my term in office. It has truly been a rewarding experience.
Letter: Birk has my vote
I intend to cast my vote for John Birk for Judge of the Dubois Superior Court, and so should you. I’ve known John for many years and have always found him to be kind-hearted, decent, and fair. John is extremely bright but never arrogant. He is, however, an honest, hard-working man who possesses the right attitude and has the capacity to be a good judge, a great judge, a Superior Court judge!
Elaine Miller seeking re-election to Southeast Dubois County School board
Elaine Miller is running as a candidate for re-election this November for the District B seat on the Southeast Dubois County School Board. She is currently serving her third term representing Jackson Township. As a former elementary teacher, I feel I have an interest in educating our students and a...
DNR reclamation at Sugar Ridge receives regional award
An Indiana DNR Division of Reclamation (DOR) project completed at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Pike County has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually. The award was presented to the DOR’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program...
Election 2022
Scroll down for candidate information. Due to Jasper Downtown Revitalization Construction going on, the County Election Board has moved early voting to the 35th Street Fire Station, 118 East 35th Street, Jasper. Dubois County voters can take part in early voting at the 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper. which...
