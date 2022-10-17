Read full article on original website
‘Today we mourn’: Vigil held to stop Lexington violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With 38 people killed so far in Lexington people said they are tired of setting these types of records year after year. At a vigil on Thursday night, people shared stories of trauma, stories of grief, and stories of disappointment. “We mourn with the...
ONE Lexington releases plan to combat violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime and how to tackle it has emerged as one of the top issues in the Lexington mayoral race. On Friday, Mayor Linda Gorton released a new plan for ONE Lexington’s strategies to reduce crime and gun violence. The plan is meant to guide ONE Lexington for the next 4 years.
Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling
A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with ADHD struggling to find medication that they rely on. Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling. A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with ADHD struggling to find medication that they rely on. Frederick Douglass improves to 8-0.
Officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville, 1 injured
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State Police officers are on the scene of a shooting. FOX 56 was told officers responded to a call that eventually escalated into an officer-involved shooting around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. One man was injured in the shooting and was...
New Anna May Wong quarter hailed as win for Asian-American representation
A new face could appear on your pocket change soon. Asian American actress Anna May Wong will be the latest person featured on the quarter as part of a new series focused on celebrating important women in U.S. history. New Anna May Wong quarter hailed as win for Asian-American …
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers
For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. Frederick Douglass improves to 8-0 GRC with Inside Access, win over Oldham County. Home Team Friday...
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen...
Nicholasville gambling machine thieves arrested
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A search warrant conducted on Thursday has led to the arrest of two Nicholasville men in connection to an Oct. 7 burglary. According to Nicholasville police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on 212 South York St., just two blocks away from the Neon Nights Bar that was previously burglarized.
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses. Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse …. One problem military...
Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames. Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist …. The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames. Frederick Douglass...
Hank the Horse in running to win 'America's Favorite Pet'
A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. Hank the Horse in running to win ‘America’s Favorite …. A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there.
Lexington police recruiting new hires
Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is...
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
Understanding the 2022 Kentucky amendments
Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear. Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear.
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
Padres Merch Border
Vendors on the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry say San Diego Padres merchandise is selling very well as the team goes deeper into the post season. Vendors on the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry say San Diego Padres merchandise is selling very well as the team goes deeper into the post season.
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington’s Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …...
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
