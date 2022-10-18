Read full article on original website
Canadian startup aims to grow Tampa presence
REES Community, a Canadian tech company that’s developed an online platform for reporting sexual harassment and assault, wants to grow its presence in Tampa. The startup is one of several companies in the Tampa Bay Wave’s annual TechDiversity Accelerator program. “We are in the initial phases for expansion...
Tampa Bay Wave named No. 1 Florida accelerator
October 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Wave has been named the No. 1 accelerator in Florida for the fourth consecutive year, according to The State of Startups in the Southeast annual report done by Panoramic Ventures. Florida-based startups are leading the way of this upward trend, having raised $18.8 billion since 2017. The report also mentions top venture capital firms in the state, including Florida Funders and DeepWork Capital. It also mentions Seedfunders as an angel investment group among others.
RB Mark Fletcher Jr. 'Locked In With Ohio State' Despite Miami's Pursuit
2023 running back Mark Fletcher Jr. reaffirms his commitment to Ohio State following American Heritage-Plantation's 24-0 win against Stranahan (Fla.) on Friday.
Out-of-state DL lands Miami Hurricanes offer, was at game Saturday, sees Mario Cristobal "changing the program"
The Miami Hurricanes offered this 2024 DL recently, and he updates where UM fits into his picture and what he sees in Mario Cristobal.
Danny Kanell: I would have Ohio State as the most dangerous team in CFB; Michigan could earn Big Ten a second playoff invite
Danny Kanell talks about why he thinks this Ohio State team could be the most dangerous team in the country, Michigan’s chance to be undefeated going into Columbus with a chance to earn the Big Ten a second playoff spot and the outlook in the SEC.
Tampa Bay area Girl Scouts receives $2 million
October 19, 2022 - MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, recently gave $2 million to The Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. The organization announced the donation Tuesday, the largest in its history. The $2 million is part of a total $84.5 million Scott gave to Girl Scout councils nationwide. The Tampa Bay chapter encompasses an eight-county region, from Pinellas to Polk and Marion Counties. Scott previously gifted $20 million to the United Way Suncoast, $18.5 million to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates and $123 million to Tampa-based Big Brothers Big Sisters.
CBS Sports reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 7
With Week 7 of the college football season completed, some teams were able to lock up bowl eligibility. Many of those have higher aspirations of just appearing in a postseason game though, wanting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. With some more clarity brought to the...
Container corp. secures 600,000-square-foot Tampa warehouse
October 21, 2022 - Florida’s second largest industrial transaction year-to-date has just close and it's for a warehouse in Tampa. The Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp has secured a lease for a 599,976-square-foot warehouse for their distribution needs. The sustainable packaging provider will exclusively lease the Tampa Commerce Center in the submarket, according to the company's announcement. The new facility is approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown and in close to its existing manufacturing plant.
