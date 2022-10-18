October 19, 2022 - Tampa Bay Wave has been named the No. 1 accelerator in Florida for the fourth consecutive year, according to The State of Startups in the Southeast annual report done by Panoramic Ventures. Florida-based startups are leading the way of this upward trend, having raised $18.8 billion since 2017. The report also mentions top venture capital firms in the state, including Florida Funders and DeepWork Capital. It also mentions Seedfunders as an angel investment group among others.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO