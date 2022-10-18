SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot who was ejected when an F-35 fighter jet he was flying crashed Wednesday at a U.S. Air Force base in Utah didn’t suffer any serious injuries. Hill Air Force base officials said in a news release Thursday that the pilot was released after being taken to a hospital Wednesday night for observation. Nobody on the ground was hurt and no homes were damaged, they said. Hill Air Force Base is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City. The cause of the F-35 A Lightning II crash is unknown. It is being investigated by Air Force officers.

