Texans Fit facility will anchor new lifestyle pavilion at The Allen
Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a recently completed lifestyle pavilion along Allen Parkway that is part of ongoing development on The Allen, a $500 million mixed-use project along Buffalo Bayou. (Rendering courtesy DC Partners) Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a...
Dallas-based Zalat Pizza partners with Kroger grocery stores in Houston
Zalat Pizza will open two locations inside of two Houston Kroger stores in the coming months. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Texas-based Zalat Pizza is starting its partnership with Kroger grocery stores through the opening of two new locations inside Houston Kroger stores. The pilot location will be in Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace’s Kroger, 9703 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, and open Oct. 21. A second Houston-Kroger location will open in the Conroe Marketplace supermarket, 341 S. Loop 336 W, Conroe, in December. Zalat Pizza opened in the Dallas area as a standalone store; the two new Houston locations inside of Kroger grocery stores will allow shoppers to pick up and order delivery from convenient locations. www.zalatpizza.com.
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
Optimum expands to serve Lake Conroe, Montgomery
Optimum opened its location in Montgomery on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Optimum) Optimum opened a location Oct. 14 at 15264 Hwy. 105 W., Ste., 200, Montgomery. The business offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services. 866-347-4784. www.optimum.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Two-floor Houston Toy Museum up and running in the Heights
The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct. 6, bringing two floors of exhibits to visitors with toys dating back to the late 1800s. (Courtesy Houston Toy Museum) The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct....
Black Rock Coffee Bar sets opening date for The Woodlands location
Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.
Studs makes first move into Houston area with Rice Village studio
Studs opened at 2567 Amherst St., Houston, on Oct. 19 in Rice Village. (Courtesy Studs) Studs, the ear piercing studio and earrings brand, opened its 15th location in Rice Village on Oct. 19 at 2567 Amherst St., Houston. The first opening in Houston and third Texas celebrated its opening with a $5,000 donation to the Project Row Houses, a Houston-area nonprofit that produces art in low-income neighborhoods to preserve the communities' culture and architecture.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Houston receives music-friendly city designation
A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
Beauty Shop Bellaire joins growing retail hub between Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard
Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. (Courtesy Canva) Skin care and beauty supply store Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. The waste-conscious store offers a supply refill station for shampoo, hand wash and other bottled products. Shelves are stocked with well-known and independent brands. 281-624-8045.
Coastal Texas Study forges ahead; EPA assesses Cy-Fair super fund site
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Austin, met with various officials Oct. 13 at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Clear Lake for a roundtable discussion about the Coastal Texas Study, a yearslong effort by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas General Land Office to plan and design projects to protect Texas’ coast from major storms. (Jake Magee/Community Impact)
Salad kitchen Salata to host grand opening for Magnolia location
Salata will open a new location on Oct. 20 on FM 1488 in Magnolia. (Courtesy Strauss PR) The made-to-order salad kitchen chain Salata will have a grand opening for a new location at 6209 FM 1488, Ste. C, Magnolia, on Oct. 20. The Magnolia High School Drumline will also take part in the opening event.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Furniture Bank Houston commemorates 30 years of service
The furniture bank, which is marking its 30-year anniversary in 2022, provides furniture to families in need from its Houston and The Woodlands locations. (Courtesy Houston Furniture Bank) The nonprofit Furniture Bank Houston will commemorate 30 years of service to the Greater Houston area with a Nov. 4 event at...
Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space caters to entrepreneurs
Co-owners James and Aimee Westbrook began leasing for their new office suite space in Magnolia in August. Located at 506 Honea Egypt Road, Magnolia, the new Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space features 14 offices and three meeting room spaces of varying sizes with potential to build out more space to accommodate additional offices, James Westbrook said. Nine office spaces had been leased as of mid-October. James Westbrook said the office suites cater to helping entrepreneurs get their start as well as professional services, such as therapists, doctors, lawyers and insurance practices. 936-449-7110. www.magnoliawoodstexas.com.
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Occupancy holds steady for office market year over year in September in Tomball, Magnolia
Occupancy held steady for the local office market in September year over year in Tomball and Magnolia, data shows. (Courtesy Pexels) The amount of retail space exceeded 9 million square feet as of Sept. 16 in Tomball and Magnolia. At the same time, occupancy rates rose year over year for...
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress
Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
Spring ISD voters to consider $850M bond package at polls Nov. 8
Rebuilding Spring High School will be a key project for Spring ISD in the coming year should voters approve Proposition A in the district’s $850 million bond proposal in the upcoming November election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Voters will decide the fate of Spring ISD’s $850 million bond package Nov....
