Conroe, TX

Dallas-based Zalat Pizza partners with Kroger grocery stores in Houston

Zalat Pizza will open two locations inside of two Houston Kroger stores in the coming months. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Texas-based Zalat Pizza is starting its partnership with Kroger grocery stores through the opening of two new locations inside Houston Kroger stores. The pilot location will be in Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace’s Kroger, 9703 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, and open Oct. 21. A second Houston-Kroger location will open in the Conroe Marketplace supermarket, 341 S. Loop 336 W, Conroe, in December. Zalat Pizza opened in the Dallas area as a standalone store; the two new Houston locations inside of Kroger grocery stores will allow shoppers to pick up and order delivery from convenient locations. www.zalatpizza.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location

The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Optimum expands to serve Lake Conroe, Montgomery

Optimum opened its location in Montgomery on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Optimum) Optimum opened a location Oct. 14 at 15264 Hwy. 105 W., Ste., 200, Montgomery. The business offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services. 866-347-4784. www.optimum.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, TX
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Black Rock Coffee Bar sets opening date for The Woodlands location

Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Studs makes first move into Houston area with Rice Village studio

Studs opened at 2567 Amherst St., Houston, on Oct. 19 in Rice Village. (Courtesy Studs) Studs, the ear piercing studio and earrings brand, opened its 15th location in Rice Village on Oct. 19 at 2567 Amherst St., Houston. The first opening in Houston and third Texas celebrated its opening with a $5,000 donation to the Project Row Houses, a Houston-area nonprofit that produces art in low-income neighborhoods to preserve the communities' culture and architecture.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston receives music-friendly city designation

A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
HOUSTON, TX
Beauty Shop Bellaire joins growing retail hub between Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard

Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. (Courtesy Canva) Skin care and beauty supply store Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. The waste-conscious store offers a supply refill station for shampoo, hand wash and other bottled products. Shelves are stocked with well-known and independent brands. 281-624-8045.
BELLAIRE, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space caters to entrepreneurs

Co-owners James and Aimee Westbrook began leasing for their new office suite space in Magnolia in August. Located at 506 Honea Egypt Road, Magnolia, the new Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space features 14 offices and three meeting room spaces of varying sizes with potential to build out more space to accommodate additional offices, James Westbrook said. Nine office spaces had been leased as of mid-October. James Westbrook said the office suites cater to helping entrepreneurs get their start as well as professional services, such as therapists, doctors, lawyers and insurance practices. 936-449-7110. www.magnoliawoodstexas.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request

Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
HOUSTON, TX
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Houston, TX
