The Age of Revolutions was inaugurated by the English Puritans in 1640 when they overthrew King Charles I, cutting off his head and stopping the divine right of the king to rule. Autocracy was challenged in Europe. In 1776, the American Revolution freed America from the rule of the British king. A few years later in 1789, France overthrew its autocratic monarch in the French Revolution, shocking the world with its Reign of Terror. Revolutions eventually...

26 MINUTES AGO