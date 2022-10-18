ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks pounds fists, stares down judge

Darrell Brooks on Friday afternoon pounded his fists and stared down Judge Jennifer Dorow while the jury was out of the courtroom so they could address a legal issue. Brooks became upset, asking if witnesses were coached and interrupting the prosecutor, prior to him yelling and pounding his fists. He then started down the judge.Judge Dorow then ordered a recess, saying Brooks' actions "makes me scared." Brooks is representing himself at his criminal trial for allegedly killing six people and injured 62 others at the Waukesha Christmas parade. He faces life in prison after authorities say he drove his car into the parade.
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks questions his ex-girlfriend

After fireworks to start the morning, Darrell Brooks questioned his ex-girlfriend as part of his defense, which led to more outbursts and him yelling at Judge Jennifer Dorow. Brooks is representing himself in his criminal trial for allegedly killing six people at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade in 2021. Brooks has been unhappy with legal decisions made by the judge throughout the trial. Brooks faces life in prison after authorities say he drove his car into the parade.
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutor, Judge Dorow go off on Brooks

During Darrell Brooks' trial on Thursday, the prosecutor went off on Brooks for his conduct during the trial. Brooks continued with his outbursts, leading to an argument between Brooks and Judge Jenifer Dorow. The judge said Brooks had one more opportunity to sit down and be quiet, but the outbursts continued. Then the court went off the record. Brooks is representing himself in his trial on charges related to his alleged role in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks cries during his opening statement

“There’s always two sides to every story,” is how Darrell Brooks, the accused Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attacker began his opening statement on Thursday. He did not offer an indication of his defense, and broke down in tears during the roughly 10-minute speech.
Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court. Prosecutors on Thursday told the court this is a case of someone being shot and killed over...
Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet

Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
Women’s Center executive director says Brooks trial can be ‘triggering’

WAUKESHA — There is a fatal misconception that domestic violence is a “private family matter,” according to Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center. It is not a family matter and often spills out into the community, Mancuso said. The trial of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., which involves domestic violence, is an example of a community impacted by it, she said.
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules

MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
Darrell Brooks trial: COVID concerns among the jury

Before one word of new testimony could be heard in the Darrell Brooks trial, who is charged in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, on Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow indicated a second juror has been excused due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Brooks asked that all jurors be tested for COVID daily, but his request was denied.
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
