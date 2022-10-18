Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks pounds fists, stares down judge
Darrell Brooks on Friday afternoon pounded his fists and stared down Judge Jennifer Dorow while the jury was out of the courtroom so they could address a legal issue. Brooks became upset, asking if witnesses were coached and interrupting the prosecutor, prior to him yelling and pounding his fists. He then started down the judge.Judge Dorow then ordered a recess, saying Brooks' actions "makes me scared." Brooks is representing himself at his criminal trial for allegedly killing six people and injured 62 others at the Waukesha Christmas parade. He faces life in prison after authorities say he drove his car into the parade.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks questions his ex-girlfriend
After fireworks to start the morning, Darrell Brooks questioned his ex-girlfriend as part of his defense, which led to more outbursts and him yelling at Judge Jennifer Dorow. Brooks is representing himself in his criminal trial for allegedly killing six people at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade in 2021. Brooks has been unhappy with legal decisions made by the judge throughout the trial. Brooks faces life in prison after authorities say he drove his car into the parade.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutor, Judge Dorow go off on Brooks
During Darrell Brooks' trial on Thursday, the prosecutor went off on Brooks for his conduct during the trial. Brooks continued with his outbursts, leading to an argument between Brooks and Judge Jenifer Dorow. The judge said Brooks had one more opportunity to sit down and be quiet, but the outbursts continued. Then the court went off the record. Brooks is representing himself in his trial on charges related to his alleged role in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks explodes at Judge Dorow, 'My life is on the line'
During Day 15 of the Darrell Brooks trial on Friday, Oct. 21, Brooks, who is charged in the deadly Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack, Brooks yells at Judge Jennifer Dorow over the process to call the next witness, saying "My life is on the line. None of this is a game. Nothing about this is a joke.”
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks cries during his opening statement
“There’s always two sides to every story,” is how Darrell Brooks, the accused Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attacker began his opening statement on Thursday. He did not offer an indication of his defense, and broke down in tears during the roughly 10-minute speech.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court. Prosecutors on Thursday told the court this is a case of someone being shot and killed over...
Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet
Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Women’s Center executive director says Brooks trial can be ‘triggering’
WAUKESHA — There is a fatal misconception that domestic violence is a “private family matter,” according to Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center. It is not a family matter and often spills out into the community, Mancuso said. The trial of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., which involves domestic violence, is an example of a community impacted by it, she said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: COVID concerns among the jury
Before one word of new testimony could be heard in the Darrell Brooks trial, who is charged in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, on Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow indicated a second juror has been excused due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Brooks asked that all jurors be tested for COVID daily, but his request was denied.
'Persons of interest' arrested in connection to homicide of 12-year-old girl
Milwaukee police said Thursday they have arrested "persons of interest" in connection to the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Police say no one has been charged.
Hartland, WI fire leaves 6 dead at apartment complex; criminal investigation underway
Police said they are now looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WKBW-TV
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
WISN
Prosecution shows jury videos of Darrell Brooks running yard to yard after parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday, the state played multiple videos before a jury that allegedly show suspect Darrell Brooks running from yard to yard in the area after the Waukesha parade tragedy. Investigators said those were some of Brooks' last moments before his arrest. Prosecutors say that right after...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Multiple False Active Shooter Reports in Schools Across Southeastern Wisconsin
School across Southeast Wisconsin are receiving threats of school shootings. So far all seem to be fake. Active shooter threats have been reported at the following schools. Again at this time all seem to be false:. Port Washington High School. Rawson Elementary School (South Milwaukee School District) Bradford High School...
False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee
School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.
