Darrell Brooks on Friday afternoon pounded his fists and stared down Judge Jennifer Dorow while the jury was out of the courtroom so they could address a legal issue. Brooks became upset, asking if witnesses were coached and interrupting the prosecutor, prior to him yelling and pounding his fists. He then started down the judge.Judge Dorow then ordered a recess, saying Brooks' actions "makes me scared." Brooks is representing himself at his criminal trial for allegedly killing six people and injured 62 others at the Waukesha Christmas parade. He faces life in prison after authorities say he drove his car into the parade.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO