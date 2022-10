Hurricane Ian left one Florida woman with a childbirth story she never could have imagined. Chelsea Smith was nine-months pregnant when Hurricane Ian battered Florida. She and her family weathered the storm inside their Lee County home, and her doctor sister Delayna joined them. The storm knocked out electricity just as Chelsea’s baby decided it was time to be born. They used flashlights to light the way. During a historic hurricane, a healthy baby girl joined the family.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO