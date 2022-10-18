Read full article on original website
Florida judge dismisses voter fraud case touted by Gov. DeSantis
A Miami judge dismissed a man's voter fraud charges after he and 19 other previously convicted felons were publicly accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
Broward Elections Supervisor Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About Illegal Voter's Arrest
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott was visibly bothered when grassroots activist and independent reporter Chris Nelson confronted him over the recent arrest of Alford Samuels for illegally voting in Broward County. Nelson asked Supervisor Scott for comment over Samuels' recent arrest, but Scott quickly shut him down, stating...
Florida Gov. DeSantis tells court he shouldn't have to testify under oath over Andrew Warren suspension
The governor has talked to the media at length about why he suspended Warren, but doesn't want to give a legally binding statement.
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New FAU Poll
With two and a half weeks until the election, a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. DeSantis takes 51 percent of registered voters while former Gov. Charlie Crist,...
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates
Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner
The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
Arguments instead of jury selection during court session on 1990 killer clown murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jury selection had been scheduled for months in a murder case that started 32 years ago. Now, Friday, everyone went to court except for the potential jurors. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing in a clown costume, and handing Marlene Warren balloons and...
Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands
It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 mass shooting.
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
Does the Parkland shooter's life sentence set a precedent for future killers? An expert explains
After the jury recommended a life sentence — instead of the death penalty — for the Parkland school shooter, many families of the victims expressed a concern: Would this send a message that there is no punishment for a mass shooting? WLRN’s Gerard Albert III digs into that question.
Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?
Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County.
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
