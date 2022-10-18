ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New FAU Poll

With two and a half weeks until the election, a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. DeSantis takes 51 percent of registered voters while former Gov. Charlie Crist,...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates

Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner

The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands

It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 mass shooting.
PARKLAND, FL
floridianpress.com

How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?

With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy