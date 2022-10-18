Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Harvey: Some ideas for ski trails
The Aspen Skiing Co. is asking for suggestions for trail names in the new Pandora’s area on Aspen Mountain. I have a suggestion: Name the trails after women who have had an impact historically on Aspen, whether as community leaders, prominent skiers/snowboarders or past leaders of Skico. A review...
This Week in Aspen History: Aspen will have opera, concerts, lectures
“Aspen will have opera, concerts and lectures,” proclaimed The Aspen Times on Oct. 18, 1951. “Onward and upward go the Aspen summer festivals! Now comes news from Richard Leach, Director of the Festival, from his New York office, that the Summer ’52 plans are set for an 8-week event which will bring to Aspen residents and visitors opera, concerts, recitals, lectures, forum discussions and films from the Library of the Museum of Modern Art. Joseph Rosenstock will continue as Musical Director of the Aspen Festival (we erred a couple of weeks ago in giving this title to Victor Babin, who will be Director of the Music School). His summer commitment will not conflict with Mr. Rosenstock’s activities at the New York City Center, in Vancouver, where he is a guest-conductor of the Orchestra, or in Tokyo, where he is the permanent leader of the Nippon Philharmonic. Tentative program for the summer will list sixteen concerts of orchestral and chamber music, eight recitals, eight lectures, eight forum discussions, and eight films. So successful was the Aspen School of Music in its 1951 session (says Mr. Leach) that it will expand its curriculum from eight to ten weeks next year. Victor Babin, who, with his wife, Vitya Vronsky, has been participant in the Festivals of 1949, 1950, and 1951, is the new Director of the School. The faculty will be announced in full next month.”
Pletts: Put arts tax to use as endowment; there’s more than enough saved up
Once upon a time, a queen and king wanted to make a magic place, so they traveled far into the high, rugged mountains and brought friends with gold who spent it on culture. Then, in the next time, not so long ago, not so far away, deep, deep into the same rugged mountains, a body could venture out under gently falling snowflakes, in that small village for a hot drink by a warm fire, and bump into a bard on the way. There was Jimmy Buffet and Glenn Frey and Jan Garrett and John Denver and Obadiah Jones and Jimmy Ibbotson and John Oats or a songwriter called Joe Henry or an expert fiddle player who played along. This was a magic place where original melodic words and notes rang out to the heavens.
Skarvan: We’re picking up!
Our third annual Fall Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event Oct. 14 was successful. Longtime residents — eight strong, brought together by our passion for caring for our backyard — removed litter along our roads and paths. With just part of our goal accomplished, we need...
Vitrac: Grateful for all the support
Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to thank City of Aspen for its generous contribution that helped sponsor the fourth Shining Mountains Film Festival (Oct. 14-16). It was a great honor to screen Native American Indian films at the iconic Wheeler Opera House, with some live interviews with the film directors that covered many facets of the lives of the indigenous peoples of America.
McHugh: A leading figure in my life
I am writing to express my appreciation for Michael Buglione, Pitkin County. sheriff candidate. I’ve been fortunate enough to consider Mr. B a leading figure in my life,. growing up beside his daughters Nicole and Linda Lou. Whether I knew it at the ripe age of. 9 years old...
Saunders: A win-win
Let’s see … assault allegations, a non-functioning jail, a question of absence. Why are so many ex-deputies railing against Joey?. Personally, for these reasons, I feel it is time for a change. I support Michael Buglione for sheriff! His concept of refitting the jail and focusing on housing for his deputies is a win-win for us.
Gardner: Has been the best
As a 60-plus year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I have seen Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle County sheriffs come and go. In my opinion, Joe DiSalvo has been the best. I believe his heart and soul are in Pitkin County with our best interests being his first priority. Please join me in re-electing Joe DiSalvo.
Mintz: True public servant for Eagle County
Please join me today by showing your support for the most vulnerable members of our community by casting your vote for Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner. I have known her for nearly 20 years through my work in local government and the nonprofit sector. She has long been a strong advocate for the underserved in our community, with particular emphasis on the needs of families and young children. For years, she has championed efforts to support our early childhood system to improve quality of care, increase capacity, and promote fair and equal access for all.
Rickenbaugh: 2B’s not a new tax
I am writing to encourage everyone to vote “yes” on the ballot measure to extend the city of Aspen sales tax for Parks and Open Space. This is not a new tax! We have been paying for and enjoying the fruits of it for a couple of decades.
DiSalvo: Yes, this Pitkin County sheriff’s race is all too personal
The tone and tactics involved in this election season’s race for Pitkin County sheriff have been difficult for me and my family. That’s because I’ve known my opponent, Michael Buglione, for more than 42 years, and he is a former member of my family. He was married to my sister, and my parents accepted him as a son, and I accepted him as a brother.
Lanter: Only one for the job
My partner and I feel like Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is the only man for this job. He has been 100% present, 100% available and 100% dedicated to the safety of Pitkin County and its community. Re-elect the candidate who has served Pitkin County public safety for 37 years. Re-elect the...
Ressler: Ambulance District needs support
The Aspen Ambulance District provides essential emergency services to the Aspen community, and it is facing a critical vote in the November election. AAD was established by Pitkin County in 1982 as a special taxing district supported by a property tax mill levy. Aspen Valley Hospital is proud to be...
