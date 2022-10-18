ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago.

Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.

In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date.

Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.

Another convicted killer, Kevin Johnson, faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005.

susan
2d ago

why does it take 18 years to execute them. why does the taxpayers have to foot the bill to take care of them. 10 years at max to appeal.

jim
1d ago

he had 18 years on this earth after taking other's lives our judicial system should be ashamed

2d ago

Justice system at it’s finest again 18 yrs. Is rediclous.

