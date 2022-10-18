Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

By Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Greeneville Sun
3 days ago
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) smiles after a Tennessee touchdown during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. RAnk 1 Kns Ut Bama Football Bp
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.
Comments / 0