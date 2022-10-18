ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

By Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47awSd_0idw0NOQ00

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) smiles after a Tennessee touchdown during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. RAnk 1 Kns Ut Bama Football Bp

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

257
Followers
2K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy