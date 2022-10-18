NCAA Football: Alabama at Tennessee

Related
Tennessee Football: 5 Greatest Quarterbacks in Volunteers History
These are the five greatest quarterbacks to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
Four-Star Jacob Oden Details Tennessee-Alabama Visit with Epic ‘Day in the Life’ Video
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to be a recruit visiting the Tennessee Football program? Especially for a game with the magnitude that Tennessee-Alabama had this past weekend?. After 2024 prospect Jacob Oden’s latest “Day in the Life” video on YouTube, that question has been answered....
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Moments missed as Tennessee stormed field: Alabama player chasing fan, Vol on Vol violence & Greg Byrne
It was pandemonium Saturday night at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee defeated then-No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-ending field goal. You’ve heard and read about. You may have seen some video, but you haven’t seen it through the eyes of AL.com’s Wes Sinor. He had boots on...
It's great to be a Tennessee Vol! | Eight different UT sports teams are currently ranked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans are still celebrating the historic win against Alabama last Saturday. But, here is something else to celebrate—eight different teams at UT are currently ranked!
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Vol Nation rallies behind UT-Martin player who lost family home to Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are getting ready to square off with UT-Martin this Saturday for their homecoming game, but off the gridiron, both University of Tennessee System programs are working together to help one of their own after Hurricane Ian. UT-Martin tweeted a video of redshirt freshman AJ...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Tennessee Theatre warns of ticket scams ahead of 'Hamilton' sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023. The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of this date,...
University of Tennessee dorms to make way for business building
Three dormitories on the Knoxville, Tennessee, campus of the University of Tennessee reportedly have been slated for demolition so a business education classroom building can be constructed in their place. An early-October report from KnoxNews.com says the three residence halls—built between 1930 and 1963—will be demolished so a previously announced...
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
