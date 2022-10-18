You've almost certainly heard the expression, as American as apple pie. But why is apple pie considered so American? And is the explanation really so simple?. ROSSI ANASTOPOULO: Apple pie is not American because it is wholesome and hearty and certainly not because it is indigenous. It's American because it embodies the way cultures and traditions from all over the world have blended, reshaped and ingrained themselves into the fabric of this country to define the reality of our national narrative.

13 HOURS AGO