"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis

NORFOLK, Va. — Even after three years of homelessness, Eric Perkins did not want to move into an apartment with another person who had been unhoused. "I was real skeptical because of the things I was seeing inside the shelter," he says. "A lot of drug use, lot of alcohol abuse, PTSD, there was a lot of veterans there. ... I was like, 'I don't want to be in a house with somebody like that.' "
OKLAHOMA STATE
Clothing store employees may have to compete with a clothes-folding robot

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Teenagers working at the Gap could have competition soon - a clothes-folding robot. Researchers at UC Berkeley developed this robot that can fold a pair of jeans or other garments. The machine costs $60,000, but it has yet to ask for a raise. And it can fold 30 or 40 items per hour, which, to be sure, is slower than people, even slower than me. But the robot probably enjoys it more.
Venezuelan migrants are stuck in a legal limbo

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: We first met Jose Albornoz about a month ago when he had just crossed the Rio Grande into Texas, and he came face-to-face with a local rancher. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOSE ALBORNOZ: (Speaking...
TEXAS STATE
Author Rossi Anastopoulo on her new book, "Sweet Land of Liberty"

You've almost certainly heard the expression, as American as apple pie. But why is apple pie considered so American? And is the explanation really so simple?. ROSSI ANASTOPOULO: Apple pie is not American because it is wholesome and hearty and certainly not because it is indigenous. It's American because it embodies the way cultures and traditions from all over the world have blended, reshaped and ingrained themselves into the fabric of this country to define the reality of our national narrative.
CT providers helping curb homelessness concerned as lack of funding threatens 211’s housing hotline

A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours. Starting in November, United Way’s 211 housing hotline may only be available during weekday business hours. Up until now, the state-funded service has been available 24/7 and has been touted for helping reduce chronic homelessness in Connecticut. The potential change, which was first reported by Hearst Connecticut, is raising concerns among housing advocates as the days get colder.
CONNECTICUT STATE
