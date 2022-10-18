ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RamDigest

Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Noteboom Moves

By Mike Fisher
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHSWw_0idvwQgz00

Rams shuffle roster, losing Takk McKinley and Joe Notebook but adding a former Dallas Cowboys lineman.

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs.

The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ...

*The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who is out for the year after tearing his Achilles, part of the Rams' "unbelievable'' back luck in the O-line.

*The signing of veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe - a former Dallas Cowboys swing tackle and NFL part-time starter - off of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

*The release of edge rusher Takk McKinley, a one-time standout who was signed last month.

*The placing of defensive back Grant Haley on the Reserve/Injured list.

In the case of McKinley, a former first-round pick in the NFL Draft, his recent signing in L.A. may have been spoiled by a sideline conflict during the Rams game against the Niners earlier this month.

In the case of the 6-8, 325-pound Nsekhe, at 36, he has experience and has made 17 starts over the course of his NFL career. He has not played a game this season after spending much of the offseason unsigned before hooking on with the Colts practice squad, but he did suited up for 12 games with his adopted hometown Cowboys in 2021.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise.  The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night.  Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys put NFL on notice with latest comments

The Dallas Cowboys are hungry. Extremely hungry. And that should alarm the rest of the league. That much is clear after dropping their previous game to the Philadelphia Eagles in week six. Dallas went into enemy territory short-handed without their starting quarterback. Despite the disadvantage, the Cowboys took the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions

The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy