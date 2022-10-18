A layer of cooked sticky rice becomes the satisfying wrapper for fan tuan, colorful rolls filled with fried eggs, scallions, pickled daikon, the fried dough sticks called youtiao, and pork floss. "Fan tuan is exercise in textures: chewy sticky rice and crunchy youtiao (Chinese crullers), crisp-tender salted radishes and fluffy rousong (pork floss), all bound by sweet soy sauce and a fried egg," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Trigg Brown of Win Son, in Brooklyn. "While I first had fan tuan in Taiwan, I really fell in love with the dish when, at the recommendation of chef Eric Sze, I went to Huge Tree Pastry, Lillian Liu's family bakery in L.A. Eddie Huang showed me a technique where you toast the rice in a wok and then massage in oil before cooking it so that the grains remain separate but also stick together. For me, the fan tuan we serve at the bakery represents the collaborative nature of my understanding of Taiwanese food. Without Eric and Lillian and Eddie, I would never get that satisfying multi-textural bite that continues to get me every time I eat it."

