Eggo waffles and whiskey make for a boozy eggnog
Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Co. crafted a boozy whiskey eggnog beverage ahead of the holiday season.
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
Delish
Dr Pepper's Newest Flavor Is Bourbon
Bourbon is the spirit of the season, thanks to its notes of caramel, vanilla, pecan, toasted sugar, and other fall flavors. And now Dr Pepper has jumped on the bourbon bandwagon with its newest soda flavor. Announced this week, Dr Pepper's new limited-edition offering is a non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored soda. Part...
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recall Issued
Hand in the cookie jar—a recall has been issued for a popular brand of cookie dough. Nestle voluntarily recalled all ready-to-bake refrigerated "Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling" products that were produced from June through September. The recall was issued due to "the potential presence of white plastic pieces," per the FDA notice.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Tom Collins
Served in a vessel aptly named after the inventor of the cocktail, the Tom Collins is a towering, icy drink served in a thin-walled Collins glass. With likeness to a Gin Sling or Gin Fizz, the Tom Collins is a refreshing cocktail made with gin, freshly squeezed lemon juice, a bit of sugar, and carbonated water. It's thirst-quenching and refreshing, with balanced sweet and sour flavors along with an enticing, fizzy finish.
Taste Test: WhistlePig’s Solid (But Not Spectacular) New Boss Hog Rye Is Still as Unusual as Ever
WhistlePig’s annual Boss Hog release keeps getting weirder and weirder, but ultimately that’s a good thing for people who are interested in whiskey innovation. The cask finish on this high-priced, instant collector’s item rye whiskey changes from year to year, and the 2022 edition might just be the most unusual yet. A few years ago, I might have said the same thing about WhistlePig’s Boss Hog VII: Magellan’s Atlantic, which was finished in Spanish oak and South American teakwood. Two years later, Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song has arrived, a single-barrel, sourced rye whiskey that brings that previous oddity to mind...
El Tesoro’s New Ultra-Premium Tequila Was Aged in Booker’s Bourbon Barrels
El Tesoro is launching a new, high-end, luxury tequila that could be considered a celebrity spirit… at least, to whiskey and bourbon nerds. That’s because the brand-new El Tesoro 85th Anniversary Edition was aged in Booker’s 30th Anniversary barrels, a whiskey named after a legendary figure in the world of Kentucky bourbon. Both El Tesoro and Booker’s are part of the Beam Suntory company—the former a well-regarded tequila brand helmed by third generation master distiller Carlos Camarena and produced at the La Alteña Distillery in Jalisco, and the latter the barrel-proof bourbon overseen by master distiller Fred Noe (son of Booker...
Fan Tuan (Stuffed Rice Rolls)
A layer of cooked sticky rice becomes the satisfying wrapper for fan tuan, colorful rolls filled with fried eggs, scallions, pickled daikon, the fried dough sticks called youtiao, and pork floss. "Fan tuan is exercise in textures: chewy sticky rice and crunchy youtiao (Chinese crullers), crisp-tender salted radishes and fluffy rousong (pork floss), all bound by sweet soy sauce and a fried egg," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Trigg Brown of Win Son, in Brooklyn. "While I first had fan tuan in Taiwan, I really fell in love with the dish when, at the recommendation of chef Eric Sze, I went to Huge Tree Pastry, Lillian Liu's family bakery in L.A. Eddie Huang showed me a technique where you toast the rice in a wok and then massage in oil before cooking it so that the grains remain separate but also stick together. For me, the fan tuan we serve at the bakery represents the collaborative nature of my understanding of Taiwanese food. Without Eric and Lillian and Eddie, I would never get that satisfying multi-textural bite that continues to get me every time I eat it."
Rib Eye with Charred Spring Onions and Salsa Verde
"This is a great weeknight steak recipe that uses easy-to-find herbs and a few kitchen essentials to really maximize flavor," says chef Hillary Sterling of Ci Siamo in New York City, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "Vincotto — literally 'cooked wine' in Italian — is an ingredient I always have on hand for quick marinades and sauces. If you can't find it at your local specialty store, a combination of equal parts balsamic vinegar and honey works well as a substitute. Sweet and tangy, it will impart a ton of flavor on the rib eye in a short time." Sterling's marinade tenderizes the meat and also adds intense flavor to the skillet-seared steak. The sugar in the marinade mixture, which comes from the tangy-sweet vincotto, caramelizes while the steak cooks, adding delicious char. A drizzle of fresh lemon juice just before serving brightens up the smoky, umami-rich steak alongside an herb-packed salsa verde and juicy spring onions.
Ina Garten Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Signature Style
‘Barefoot Contessa’ fans know Ina Garten’s signature style includes her classic brunette bob and a button-down shirt.
Food & Wine
The 7 Best Pizza Peels of 2022
You've gathered all the ingredients to make the ultimate pizza at home, including fresh dough, your favorite sauce, freshly-grated cheese, and a bucket of delicious toppings. But to achieve that perfectly crispy, golden-brown crust — and to keep your pizza intact as you delicately transfer it from countertop to oven — you'll need a pizza peel.
marlinmag.com
Tito’s Classic Martini Drink Recipe
For reasons unbeknownst to most of us, martinis really do complement Asian-style dishes, and Tito’s sure knows how to craft the perfect one—shaken, not stirred, of course. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Pan-Asian Teriyaki Axis Deer Loin. Ingredients. 3 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 1 oz. (or less)...
Negroni
In case you missed it: This simple Italian cocktail has taken over bar menus across the United States. Award-winning bar programs like that of New York City's iconic Dante boast entire Negroni menus filled with creative, enticing variations on the bitter, slightly sweet cocktail. In 2013 Campari, even teamed up with drinks publication Imbibe to launch Negroni week, an entire week in mid-September dedicated to celebrating the cocktail. For Contributing Editor, Brian Freedman, sipping a perfectly mixed Negroni can be an emotional, highly transportive experience. "Like so many of us, cocktail hour became a ritual in our house pretty early on in 2020, a single buoy of normalcy that we could cling to in the otherwise choppy seas of navigating a pandemic," writes Freedman. Negronis became the drink of choice during happy hour at his home: "Negronis were a daily dalliance…[It's] refreshing, not too boozy, and unerringly cheerful. Plus, it reminded us of Italy," he adds.
Food & Wine
The 12 Best Tagines of 2022
For those new to this type of clay pot cooking, a tagine is a pot with a conical top and bottom half used in Northern Africa and the Middle East to slow-cook proteins and vegetables. Some say nomads used it to cook while on the road. In cities such as Marrakesh, it's not uncommon for locals to take their tagines to bakeries so that dinner cooks alongside fresh bread. The fire's smoke permeates the tagines and creates the type of magic only a well-sealed vessel, meat, time, and a hint of the best saffron can achieve. While you don't technically need a tagine pot to make tagine recipes, you can't beat the complexity and depth of flavor that a traditional tagine lends.
A Switch to Cans Creates Chaos at the Beer Mile World Classic
Apparently, top-flight beer milers prefer bottles for faster times.
Cheers! Here Are 16 Delicious, Dietitian-Approved, Healthy-ish Alcoholic Drinks
While anything with alcohol isn’t technically healthy (sorry, there’s no getting around that), it is possible to live a healthy lifestyle without cutting ties with it completely. Fitness trainers, dietitians and doctors like unwinding with a libation just like the rest of us. But the difference between them and, well, everyone else is that they know the healthiest alcohol to drink—or at the very least, what drinks are going to do the least damage to the brain and body.
How To Make Horseradish Sauce (Perfect For Steaks And Roasts)
This Horseradish Sauce recipe is what your steaks and roasts need! The tangy smooth sauce will make your tastebuds dance. Best of all, this recipe is super easy and can be made quickly. This recipe takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are...
Food & Wine
