Illuminate SF: Festival of Light is making The City a little brighter, November 9 – January 31, 2023 and shines a light on San Francisco’s ever-expanding light art scene. San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the 10th annual Illuminate SF™ Festival of Light. The self-guided tour begins and ends at 5M, a new mixed-use district in SOMA that has transformed four acres of parking lots and underutilized buildings into a vibrant community. 62 temporary and permanent light art installations, many within walking distance of one another, have been designed by acclaimed creators from all over the world.

EMERYVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO