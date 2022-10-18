ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend

October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park

Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Week 1 | Inflation and food prices in Washington County, WI

October 19, 2022 – Washington County, WI – As inflation is top of mind for many in the community and across the country, WashingtonCountyInsider.com will review some price comparisons and track family grocery staples. Neighbors across Washington County, WI are welcome to chime in on food prices you’re...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported […] The post Community groups denounce Michels Corp. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MacKenzie Scott gives $5M to Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $5 million to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday. In a news release, foundation officials said the money will help it accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative, which brings together dozens of groups from Dodge and Jefferson counties to help promote kindergarten readiness and early...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’

MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
MADISON, WI
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
BURLINGTON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents

Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'

MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Many at meeting throw support behind possible new charter school in the area

MEQUON — After passing the first stage of approval, organizers of a potential Ozaukee County charter school gave the public a chance to weigh in on the topic. Held at the Howard J. Schroeder American Legion Post 457 in Mequon, supporters, opponents and other community members gathered Monday night to voice their opinions on the North Shore Classical Academy which, if offered a contract, would be the third K-12 public charter school in the county.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

