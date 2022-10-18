ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Buccaneers standout will go on Injured Reserve following foot surgery

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay will be without one of its top safeties for the immediate future.

Injuries have prevented the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from reaching their full potential six games through the 2022 campaign. It was painfully obvious once again during the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, who hadn't won a game in over a month.

The defense was decimated in the fourth quarter by backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the Buccaneers missing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Logan Ryan, and safety Mike Edwards. Trubisky completed four passes on third and long on Pittsburgh's final two offensive drives to secure the upset.

Tampa Bay has been getting healthier over the last couple of weeks. With that being said, at least one of three players in the defensive backfield who were out against the Steelers will continue to miss time.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Logan Ryan is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a Jones fracture in his foot. Ryan is expected to go on Injured Reserve with the hope to return late in the year prior to the postseason.

The veteran originally suffered the injury during Tampa Bay's loss to Kansas City in week 4. He's sat out the last two games while weighing his treatment options. The timing of the surgery means that Ryan is expected to play again in 2022 rather than missing the remainder of the season.

Ryan has recorded 9 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass deflections in four appearances with the Buccaneers. He spent time with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants prior to joining Tampa Bay. In his absence, expect fellow offseason signing, Keanu Neal, to earn more playing time alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. at safety. Neal came away with four tackles against Pittsburgh.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

