“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO