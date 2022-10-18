Read full article on original website
This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report
Charlie Brewer, who broke his hand in Liberty’s season opener, is expected to play in a limited role against BYU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals
Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU
SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Potential Starters, Surprise Players, And More
As of this writing, we are less than one week from seeing this BYU Basketball team in-person with the Blue-White scrimmage October 26. Other than a few guys getting temporarily dinged up, everyone outside of Trevin Knell is healthy and expected to be ready to go for the season opener (KNOCKING ON ALL THE WOOD AROUND ME AS I WRITE THIS). Knell had shoulder surgery in August and is expected to be out at least a couple more months.
ksl.com
A streak ends: Wildcats face toughest test in top 5 matchup with Montana State
OGDEN — Something's gotta give on Saturday as both Weber State and Montana State bring unbeaten streaks into their matchup in Bozeman, Montana. The Wildcats have won eight games in a row, which dates back to the end of last season, and is riding and eight-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bobcats have a 16-game home winning streak on the line when the two teams meet (1 p.m. MDT, ESPN+).
ksl.com
East drops 70 points on Skyline in 5A first-round win
SALT LAKE CITY — The 5A high school football playoffs got started Friday with East defeating Skyline 70-28 on the Leopards' home field. The Eagles were able to respond to an early pick six by East's Omar Shah by tying the game 7-7 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Leopards from there on out.
hebervalleyradio.com
5A Playoffs Roundup: 10/21
WOODS CROSS, Utah-Chris Cook had touchdown runs of 29 and 63 yards and Mack Kelson threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Crew Erickson as the No. 23 Wasatch Wasps edged No. 10 Woods Cross 28-27 Friday in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Kelson added a 27-yard touchdown run for the Wasps in victory. Kelvan Malepeai ran for three scores in defeat for the Wildcats. Wasatch next visits No. 7 Spanish Fork in the 5A second round Friday. For all the latest on this game and all things Wasatch High School sports, tune into Crossing the T’s on 94.5 The Peak and hebervalleyradio.com Saturday at 8:00 am.
kslnewsradio.com
Spencer Larsen, West Jordan High School
“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”
utahstories.com
Wine Clubs Come to Utah!
Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke hits Utah
Florida-based Island Fin Poké Co. is making its Utah debut, bringing its Hawaiian custom poke bowls to Salt Lake City with a location opening next week with two others coming soon. The 24-unit brand, which has 58 locations sold and multiple franchise areas under development, is built on the...
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
kslnewsradio.com
Maurice Hamilton, Wasatch Junior High School
“Mr. Hamilton has worked in Special Education for the past 15 years. He is loved by his students and their parents. He always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids feel successful and enjoy their classes. He is admired by his Paras and the staff at Wasatch.”. -Meg...
ksl.com
'I almost died': Utah boy survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, 5 years old, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. "I almost died because he bit me in the cheek," Mason told KSL-TV. "He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came."
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
foodgressing.com
The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location
The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
kslnewsradio.com
Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film
SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
ksl.com
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
UPDATE: 1 killed in Provo ‘explosion’ fire
One man was killed in the structure fire that occurred in Provo Friday morning.
