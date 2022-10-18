Read full article on original website
Roberta F. Evans — PENDING
Roberta F. Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Merritt J. Kyle
Merritt J. Kyle, 83, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 30, 1939. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Mamie Schmidt; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Beverly (Robert) Mace, Ligonier, Rhonda (Kevin) Sharp, Kendallville and Donna (Roy) Blankenbeckler, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Ron Shrader — UPDATED
Ron Shrader, 80, Rochester, died at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester, Rochester. On Aug. 11, 1942, Ronald Ralph Shrader was born. Ron and Judy Roberts were married Nov. 24, 1962; she preceded him in death. On Sept. 17, 2005, Ron and Carol Watrous Shriver married; she survives in Rochester.
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
Grady Mahoney
Grady A. Mahoney, 20, Rochester, died Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022. On March 12, 2002, Grady Alexander Mahoney was born. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Traci Mahoney; grandparents, Steve Mahoney and Darla Johnson, Chuck and Melissa Ogden, Diane and Dave Barnum, Diane Muffley and Randy Schang; brothers, Austin Mahoney (companion Riley Stout), Roger and Shea Karr; and a sister, Macy Karr (companion Luis Valdez).
Ruth Shenefield — PENDING
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Sharon Sue Rush
Sharon Sue Rush, 71, Logansport, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Peru. She was born Sept. 7, 1951. Survivors include two daughters, Cherenae (Curtis Neil) Mullens, Galveston and Sabrina (Jason) Brown, Rochester; mother, Minnie R. Titus, Logansport; two brothers, John Rush, Logansport and Tommy (Nancy) Rush, Logansport; two sisters, Rose Marie (Richard) Nolen, Burnettsville and Carla Small, Walton; and four grandchildren.
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Drubert
Charles Richard “Dick” Drubert, 80, Tippecanoe, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Dick was born Oct. 21, 1941. He married Beverly Crauder on May 3, 1973, and she preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lockhart, Fort Wayne, Doreen...
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
Still Time To Get To Milford for Food Truck Friday
Meet Milford’s “Food Truck Friday” is underway on Main Street and there’s still time to attend. The October edition of the monthly event will continue until 8 p.m. and features more than a dozen food trucks, with offerings ranging from deserts to entire meals. Tonight’s activities...
Kevin Lee Boggs — PENDING
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home.
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Polly H. York
Polly H. York, 75, Goshen, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. She was born Sept. 24, 1947. She married James A. York; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Carl “Jason” (fiancé Amy Gunn) Lemarr, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a brother,...
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
New Gabe’s Store In Warsaw Open For Business
WARSAW — The new Gabe’s store in Warsaw is in the midst of a soft opening. The clothing store, which also carries items for the home, opened for business earlier this week after extensive renovations to the building where Carson’s was previously located. The store’s grand opening...
