Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Click10.com

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Sheriff: 911 calls 5 times higher in Volusia County during Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New insight was released recently about how emergency crews responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, including the death of five residents in Volusia County. Speaking to Daytona Beach city commissioners Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed the county dispatchers received five times...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL

