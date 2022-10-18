Read full article on original website
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
WATCH: Volusia County K-9 helps locate hidden burglary suspect
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A K-9 helped to apprehend a burglary suspect Friday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputy Bergeron and K-9 Toki received a call at around 4 a.m. to assist the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety in finding a burglary suspect. VCSO...
‘You again?’ Florida deputies pull over repeat offender, find drugs hidden in his underwear, video shows
Body cam video showed Florida deputies arrest a felon on drug charges for the fourth time this year, according to authorities.
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
Click10.com
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Mass Murder Suspect Caught in Florida
Daytona Beach police nab a man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of four people in Oklahoma. Florida woman takes a selfie as she is busted for DUI.
mahoningmatters.com
Rover petsitter leaves dog outside for hours, then finds him dead, Florida cops say
When she answered a call from the petsitter she’d hired to watch her dog while she was away, the woman began to weep and “nearly fell to ground,” an arrest affidavit from a Florida sheriff’s office says. On the other end of the phone, the petsitter...
2 accused of defrauding $47K from Lowe’s stores in refund scheme spanning 8 Florida counties
Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe's Home Improvement stores in an eight-county "crime spree".
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando. The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people on Tuesday and took in 20 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were found inside an apartment in the Baldwin Park neighborhood. The DEA said it...
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
mynews13.com
Sheriff: 911 calls 5 times higher in Volusia County during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New insight was released recently about how emergency crews responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, including the death of five residents in Volusia County. Speaking to Daytona Beach city commissioners Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed the county dispatchers received five times...
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
Haleigh Cummings' father has been released from prison in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, was released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. Haleigh’s father, Ronald Cummings and his girlfriend Misty Croslin were both at...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
