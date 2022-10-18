Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
gvpennysaver.com
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
gvpennysaver.com
Women of Geneseo’s Temple Hill Cemetery Wow Spirit Walkers
The Temple Hill Cemetery Association (THCA) in Geneseo has been holding Spirit Walks since 2013, but many are still unaware of the incredible experience the THCA provides for the community each October. The Genesee Valley is filled with outstanding historical personalities, and the THCA’s Spirit Walks have a unique way of bringing its dearly departed to life.
Inclusive playground opens in Irondequoit’s Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new place to play is open for business in Irondequoit, with the promise it will provide fun for children of all abilities. The new inclusive playground is located in Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park. It features an expression swing, an inclusive whirl, a roller slide, and more. The playground also has a […]
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
chronicle-express.com
Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display
How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
City of Rochester looking to sell 2 parking garages
The "RFPs" are for the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize
A New York man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Genesee County resident Shawn Elkins, of Batavia, won a top prize from New York Lottery’s "Win $1,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Elkins chose to receive his prize...
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
BevNET.com
Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery
FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle. “Spice it...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Kucko’s Camera: Sonnenberg Gardens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8’s John Kucko took his camera to Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua Monday morning.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
WHEC TV-10
Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
Spirit Airlines lands in Rochester, non-stop flights available at Frederick Douglass airport
Spirit Airlines will be the eighth airline to fly out of the city.
