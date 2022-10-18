ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

gvpennysaver.com

Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle

It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
EAST BETHANY, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Women of Geneseo’s Temple Hill Cemetery Wow Spirit Walkers

The Temple Hill Cemetery Association (THCA) in Geneseo has been holding Spirit Walks since 2013, but many are still unaware of the incredible experience the THCA provides for the community each October. The Genesee Valley is filled with outstanding historical personalities, and the THCA’s Spirit Walks have a unique way of bringing its dearly departed to life.
GENESEO, NY
chronicle-express.com

Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
PENN YAN, NY
Big Frog 104

Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display

How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize

A New York man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Genesee County resident Shawn Elkins, of Batavia, won a top prize from New York Lottery’s "Win $1,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Elkins chose to receive his prize...
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN

The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
HILTON, NY
BevNET.com

Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery

FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle. “Spice it...
FAIRPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

