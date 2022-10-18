NASA’s Geotail Spacecraft Experiences an Anomaly – Data Recorder Has Failed

Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
scitechdaily.com
SHIELD: Why NASA Is Trying to Crash Land on Mars
The experimental SHIELD lander is designed to absorb a hard impact like a car’s crumple zone. NASA has successfully landed spacecraft on Mars nine times, using cutting-edge parachutes, massive airbags, and jetpacks to safely touch down on the surface. Now engineers are investigating whether or not crashing is the easiest way to get to the Martian surface.
NASA prepares to break the sound barrier with Lockheed Martin's X-59
With the help of NASA's QueSST mission, aeronautical innovators hope to break the sound barrier once more, but this time in a totally different fashion that could one day allow all of us to fly by air at speeds equal to or faster than any of the X-1 pilots who went supersonic.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Elon Musk threatens to make weaponized drones in concerning tweet
ELON Musk threatened to make weaponized drones this week as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine carries on. After sharing an Associated Press article on the use of killer drones in Ukraine, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a Tweet asking if he would be making similar weapons any time soon.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Have Pinpointed an Elusive Pathogen in Mexico
For many years, researchers and online databases have assumed that Mexico is home to clubroot, one of the main diseases that affect cruciferous plants (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale). However, until a team of scientists headed by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodrguez of the University of Veracruz put on their detective hats to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen, there was no data to back up this assumption.
helihub.com
USAF recovers CV-22B six weeks after emergency landing on Norwegian island
While participating in a training exercise in Norway, a CV-22B Osprey experienced an inflight emergency, requiring the pilots to land immediately. After six weeks of being grounded on the island of Senja, the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Osprey was recovered via crane barge, Sept. 27, 2022. The aircraft is...
A Fabled Map of the Cosmos Lost for Thousands of Years Has Been Found
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A long-lost star map that is enormously important in the history of science has been discovered in the time-worn pages of a Medieval manuscript after a search that has spanned nearly 2,000 years, according to a new study.
The Weather Channel
Ancient ‘Superhighway’ Full of Human and Animal Footprints from Different Eras Discovered At a UK Beach (PHOTOS)
When walking along a tranquil beach leaving behind footprints in the sand, have you ever wondered how many people may have walked the same paths, their tracks washed away by the waves? What if their footprints were preserved beneath the sands of time for thousands of years, only to reveal themselves out of nowhere?
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Mechanism of Hearing in Near-Atomic Detail
Discovery made possible by state-of-the-art imaging and more than 60 million worms. For the first time and in near-atomic detail, scientists at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) have revealed the structure of the key part of the inner ear responsible for hearing. “This is the last sensory system in...
scitechdaily.com
Nuclear Physics: How Stiff Is the Proton?
The proton is a nuclear particle with a positive electric charge located in the nucleus of an atom. It is a composite particle made up of fundamental building blocks of quarks and gluons. These components and their interactions determine the proton’s structure, including its electrical charges and currents. When exposed to external electric and magnetic (EM) fields, this structure deforms, a phenomenon known as polarizability. The EM polarizabilities are a measure of the stiffness against the deformation induced by EM fields.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
Ars Technica
After 80 years, a Nazi shipwreck is causing environmental damage
The V-1302 John Mahn has sat at the bottom of the North Sea off Belgium for decades. The ship began its life in Germany as a 48-meter-long fishing vessel. However, during the Second World War, the Nazi Kriegsmarine requisitioned it for use as a patrol boat. On February 12, 1942, a squadron of six British Royal Air Force planes struck it with two bombs. It sank.
The Infinite Possibilities in a Tiny Smudge From Outer Space
If alien astronomers observed our solar system from a distance 4.5 billion years ago, they would have seen a star surrounded by primordial gas and dust. That material, arranged in a narrow but dense disk, whirled round and round the young star. Over time, its particles collided and formed clumps. Gravity smoothed the jagged edges of the biggest ones to make planets and moons, and left the bits and pieces to become asteroids and comets.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
DART Asteroid Impact Aftermath: Hubble Spots Unexpected Twin Tails in “Stunning Surprise”
Unexpected Aftermath of First-of-Its-Kind Test Intrigues Astronomers. NASA carried out the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a first-of-its-kind experiment, on September 26, 2022. The pioneering experiment was designed to intentionally crash a spacecraft into a small asteroid in the world’s first-ever in-space test for planetary defense. According to NASA, the mission was successful in altering the orbit of Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos. However, there is still much to learn about the system.
Comments / 0