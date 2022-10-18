ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley Firefighter Has Film Screening At Local Film Festival

Who says you can't balance being a paid on-call firefighter and a full-time career? Golden Valley Firefighter Ian Planchon has a film screening at the Twin Cities Film Fest tomorrow at 3:45 pm. His film, Freshwater, showcases Lake Superior and the surfers who catch its waves and the scientists who...
