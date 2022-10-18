Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The permanent looping ramp for northbound S.R. 37 exiting onto County Line Road is now open! It splits off from northbound S.R. 37 traffic about a half mile further south. Crews expect to shift traffic on a portion of Southport Road west of State Road 37 this week following traffic signal construction at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. The new traffic signal is expected to be activated in late October or early November. Drivers are encouraged to access Belmont Avenue where it runs along the west side of S.R. 37 from Banta Road or Southport Road to the south. Epler Avenue is closed west of Belmont Avenue with construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
Indianapolis' largest mural debuts at Indianapolis International Airport
Indianapolis' newest and largest mural now welcomes travelers and visitors outside the Indianapolis International Airport.
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
WIBC.com
Some Hoosiers Could See Another Utility Price Increase
WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you live in Westfield, your gas bill might become more expensive. Citizens Gas operating in the Westfield service area has proposed an annual revenue hike of 1.29-million dollars, citing the need to cover high maintenance and operating costs, plus improving infrastructure. Citizens Gas of Westfield says this would not affect water or sewer price rates.
WTHR
Cars caught driving on Monon Trail
While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
Indianapolis Recorder
Conditions at northeast side apartment complex create health hazards, but residents struggle for relief
Emauria Davis was in the middle of listing her complaints about the run-down apartment complex she lives in on an October afternoon when one of them came to life. A cockroach scurried up her leg. “Oh my gosh, there was just a fucking roach on me!” she screamed. “Oh fuck...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24
INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
readthereporter.com
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
indyschild.com
A Brand New Ice Skating Rink is Coming to Holliday Park this November
Holliday Park, one of Indy’s top parks, is getting ready to open its newest attraction: an outdoor ice skating rink. The Holliday Park Foundation recently announced plans for a new skating rink at Holliday Park. This new attraction will allow people to enjoy the park during the cold months and make it a new holiday tradition.
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
Multi-vehicle crash in Mooresville causing delays
A multi-car accident in Mooresville is causing significant delays. According to the Mooresville Police Department, 7 cars are involved in a wreck in the area of State Road 144 and Centenary Road.
