* I-69 Indianapolis: The permanent looping ramp for northbound S.R. 37 exiting onto County Line Road is now open! It splits off from northbound S.R. 37 traffic about a half mile further south. Crews expect to shift traffic on a portion of Southport Road west of State Road 37 this week following traffic signal construction at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. The new traffic signal is expected to be activated in late October or early November. Drivers are encouraged to access Belmont Avenue where it runs along the west side of S.R. 37 from Banta Road or Southport Road to the south. Epler Avenue is closed west of Belmont Avenue with construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO