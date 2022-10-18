Eastern Shipbuilding Group has cut steel for the future USCGC Rush, the final Offshore Patrol Cutter in its four-ship series for the U.S. Coast Guard. “USCGC Rush is part of a class of ships that boast multi-mission capabilities and the endurance to carry the men and women of the USCG for more than half a century," said Joey D'Isernia, the president of Eastern Shipbuilding. "With more than 45 years of steel shipbuilding experience we promise the highest quality control, and we look forward to delivering the lead vessel of the class next year."

