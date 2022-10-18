Read full article on original website
Eastern Shipbuilding Cuts Steel for Fourth Offshore Patrol Cutter
Eastern Shipbuilding Group has cut steel for the future USCGC Rush, the final Offshore Patrol Cutter in its four-ship series for the U.S. Coast Guard. “USCGC Rush is part of a class of ships that boast multi-mission capabilities and the endurance to carry the men and women of the USCG for more than half a century," said Joey D'Isernia, the president of Eastern Shipbuilding. "With more than 45 years of steel shipbuilding experience we promise the highest quality control, and we look forward to delivering the lead vessel of the class next year."
Japan Coast Guard Launches Surveillance with Remotely Piloted Aircraft
With tensions running high in the region, the Japan Coast Guard has added a new surveillance tool to expand its capabilities in monitoring the waters off Japan’s northeastern coast. The Coast Guard’s first remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) took flight from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Air Station Hachinohe on October 19.
Photos: Collision-Damaged Bulker Repaired in 35 Days
On Sunday, August 21 the general cargo ship Damgracht collided with the outbound bulk carrier AP Revelin, owned by Atlanska Plovidba DD, a Croatian shipping company. The collision occurred in the Sabine Pass ship channel. The AP Revelin sustained damage on her port quarter and was delivered to STEHMO shipyard...
Royal Caribbean Unveils Details for World’s Largest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International provided the first details on its much anticipated new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which has been under construction in Finland for a year. At 250,800 gross tons, the new cruise ship will be more than five percent larger in volume than the line’s Oasis class, making her the largest cruise ship in the world.
Supply Chain Issues Continue to Delay Cruise Ship Newbuilds
Continuing supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and repercussions from the war in Ukraine are continuing to impact cruise ship construction. The new brand Explora Journeys being developed by MSC is the latest to announce a delay in the maiden voyage of its cruise ship following previous announcements from Norwegian Cruise Line similarly rescheduling the first sailings of two of its new cruise ships.
NASA: IMO Adoption of Low Sulfur Fuel Reduced Pollution from Ships
The adoption of the low sulfur fuel oil regulations for the shipping industry has a positive effect in reducing the clouds of pollution according to a new report released by NASA. According to the report, the global standard limiting sulfur in ship fuel introduced by the International Maritime Organization reduced artificial “ship track” clouds to record-low levels in 2020 highlighting the importance of the efforts to address ship emissions.
Amplify to Pay $50M to Settle Class Action Over 2021 Pipeline Leak
Amplify Energy has agreed to pay out a total of $50 million in the settlement of a class action lawsuit stemming from the October 2021 pipeline leak near Huntington Beach, California. Details on the settlement were contained in a court filing that notes that the company and the class are continuing to pursue their claims against the owners and operators of two containerships which they believe contributed to the oil spill.
Australian Government Names Task Force to Setup Strategic Fleet
Australia’s Labor Government, which took office in May 2022, is following through on its campaign promise to launch a strategic national fleet of commercial cargo ships. Despite criticism from the shipping industry which has questioned the effectiveness of the strategy the government today announced a new task force to guide the establishment of Australia’s Maritime Strategic Fleet.
Study: Open-Loop Scrubbers Contribute to PAH Pollution in the Baltic
A new study by researchers at Chalmers University in Sweden suggests that washwater from open-loop scrubbers is responsible for as much as nine percent of certain pollutants in the Baltic Sea. The authors noted that the study's dataset was collected four years ago, and the number of scrubber-equipped vessels in the Baltic has since tripled.
Sea-Intelligence: Low Vessel Utilization Does Not Support Higher Rates
With global demand continuing to decline from shippers while the carriers have so far maintained their capacity, the analysts at Sea-Intelligence are warning that vessel utilization will remain low. Further, they warn that the imbalance between demand and capacity means that there is no structure to main freight rates. This comes even before an onslaught of new tonnage and increased capacity is expected to hit the container shipper segment in 2023.
Study for Hydrogen/Ammonia Projects Using Gulf Coast Infrastructure
A partnership of companies active along the U.S. Gulf Coast announced their intent to collaborate on a joint study that will evaluate and potentially advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast. According to the companies, the facility could support industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, helping to increase the supply of lower carbon power internationally.
