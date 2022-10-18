OHSAA computer ratings update: Local teams make gains ahead of regular-season finales

There was only slight movement in the latest computer ratings for local high schools as crunch time approaches with the final games of the regular season slated for Friday.

The football regular season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday.

The Otsego Knights made the biggest gain, moving up three spots in Division V, Region 18. The Knights (6-3) moved back into playoff qualification jumping up from No. 19 to No. 16 after a 58-7 win over Woodmore.

Since the second week of rankings on Sept. 20, Liberty-Benton has gone from barely in to possibly hosting a home game. The Eagles (7-2) have moved from 16 to 15 to 11 to 9 this week in Division V.

St. John's Jesuit and Bryan also moved up one spot in their respective divisions.

The final computer ratings report will be released Sunday when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

In Division I, Perrysburg (8-1) fell one spot to No. 4 despite a 49-10 win at Springfield. The Yellow Jackets had climbed to No. 3 with their only loss coming against Dublin Jerome (24-21), the No. 1 seed in Region 2 of D-I, in the season opener.

Whitmer (6-3) stayed at No. 12 after a 48-31 road win at Clay. The Panthers play at Fremont Ross on Friday.

Also in D-I, Region 2, Findlay (4-5) fell from 13th to 14th after an 18-10 home loss to St. John's.

In Division II, Central Catholic (8-1) stayed at No. 3 after the Irish shutout Fremont Ross 42-0. Central's only loss is a 23-20 setback to Lakewood St. Edward, which is ranked in Region 1 of Division I.

Also in Region 6 of Division II, Anthony Wayne (8-1) maintained its position at No. 4 after a 51-7 win at Northview (4-5) on Friday.

Fremont Ross (6-3) fell one position to No. 6 after the loss to Central on Friday.

Southview (7-2) stayed at No. 12 after defeating Napoleon 10-7 on the road.

St. John's (4-5) moved up one spot to No. 13 after its big road win at Findlay.

Clay (5-4), which has lost four in a row, fell from No. 11 to 14. The Eagles play at St. John's on Friday.

Northview (4-5) continues to occupy the final qualifying spot at No. 16. The Wildcats host Sylvania rival Southview on Friday.

In Region 10 of Division III, Scott (7-2) maintained its spot at No. 9. The Bulldogs have won four in a row, including a 32-10 home win against Start last week.

In Division IV, Region 14, Wauseon (6-3) slipped a spot to No. 10 after a tight 20-12 loss at Archbold (8-1).

Bryan (5-4) moved up a spot to No. 15 in D-IV after a 35-17 win at Swanton.

Napoleon (3-6) now occupies the final seed at No. 16 after the loss to Southview. The Wildcats play at Bowling Green (3-6) on Friday.

Rossford (4-5) defeated Lake 34-0 but remains out of the playoffs at No. 18. The Bulldogs play at Elmwood (8-1) on Friday.

Unbeaten Liberty Center has clinched a home playoff game and continues to be the top-ranked team in Region 18 in Division V.

The Tigers (9-0) have occupied the top spot since the first computer rankings on Sept. 13. LC closes the regular season at Delta.

Six teams from northwest Ohio now occupy positions in the top 10 in D-V, Region 18.

Elmwood remained at No. 4 in the ratings after a 23-13 home win against Genoa.

Eastwood (9-0) fell from No. 3 to No. 5 despite a 63-7 win over Fostoria (1-8).

Archbold (8-1) maintained its spot at No. 6 with its big home win against Wauseon.

Oak Harbor (7-2) dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 despite a convincing 63-7 win at Willard.

Liberty-Benton has won five in a row and the Eagles moved into the top 10 at No. 9.

Genoa (5-4) fell from No. 10 to 12 after the Comets' loss to Elmwood.

Delta (5-4) stayed at No. 15 after a 40-8 loss to Patrick Henry.

No. 16 Otsego plays at Eastwood in the regular season finale.

Port Clinton (5-4), which suffered a tough 27-26 loss vs Huron last Friday, is one spot out at No. 17. The Redskins play at Oak Harbor on Friday.

In Division VI, Ottawa Hills (7-1) has won four straight but remains at No. 6 in Region 22. The Green Bears defeated Northwood 41-0 on Friday.

Patrick Henry (5-4) remains at No. 13 despite its lopsided win at Delta.

In Region 26 of Division VII, McComb (8-1) continues to occupy the top spot. The Panthers have won six in a row and have clinched at least one home playoff game. McComb host Liberty-Benton on Friday.

Also in D-VII, Gibsonburg (8-1) has won eight in a row but the Golden Bears fell from No. 4 to No. 6.

Edon (5-4) remains in at No. 15 after a 30-0 shutout of Lakota.

The higher-seeded team will host home games in both the first and second rounds. In the past, the higher seed had only hosted a first-round game. Neutral sites are then used beginning with the regional semifinals.

Here is a look at Toledo-area regions after Week 9:

DIVISION I, REGION 2

Ratings

1. Dublin Jerome (7-2) 29.1, 2. Springfield (7-1) 28.927, 3. Centerville (7-2) 26.4697, 4. Perrysburg (8-1) 25.4722 , 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-4) 21.7424, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 21.1429, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 20.798, 8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-3) 19.5778, 9. Dublin Coffman (6-3) 19.5278, 10. Delaware Hayes (6-3) 16.8944, 11. Marysville (5-4) 16.5111, 12. Whitmer (6-3) 16.3556 , 13. Clayton Northmont (5-4) 12.3944, 14. Findlay (4-5) 11.8611 , 15. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-5) 11.4778, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-6) 9.0667, 17. Miamisburg (4-5) 7.5707, 18. Beavercreek (2-7) 3.7929

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Olentangy Orange at No. 1 Dublin Jerome

■ No. 15 Olentangy at No. 2 Springfield

■ No. 14 Findlay at No. 3 Centerville

■ No. 13 Northmont at No. 4 Perrysburg

■ No. 12 Whitmer at No. 5 Olentangy Liberty

■ No. 11 Marysville at No. 6 Kettering Fairmont

■ No. 10 Delaware Hayes at No. 7 Wayne

■ No. 9 Dublin Coffman at No. 8 Olentangy Berlin

DIVISION II, REGION 6

Ratings

1. Avon (8-1) 30.6576, 2. Medina Highland (9-0) 27.7389, 3. Central Catholic (8-1) 23.9444 , 4. Anthony Wayne (8-1) 23.2722 , 5. Avon Lake (7-2) 17.4308, 6. Fremont Ross (6-3) 17.0389 , 7. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 16.9444, 8. North Olmsted (6-3) 14.9167, 9. North Ridgeville (5-4) 14.0333, 10. North Royalton (5-4) 13.1889, 11. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-3) 12.8283, 12. Southview (7-2) 12.3889 , 13. St. John's (4-5) 11.4222 , 14. Clay (5-4) 9.5778 , 15. Ashland (5-4) 9.5667, 16. Northview (4-5) 6.4056 , 17. Parma Normandy (5-4) 5.9848, 18. Westlake (4-5) 5.3687, 19. Lakewood (3-6) 5.1717, 20. St. Francis de Sales (2-7) 4.6833

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Northview at No. 1 Avon

■ No. 15 Ashland at No. 2 Highland

■ No. 14 Clay at No. 3 Central Catholic

■ No. 13 St. John’s at No. 4 Anthony Wayne

■ No. 12 Southview at No. 5 Avon Lake

■ No. 11 Valley Forge at No. 6 Fremont Ross

■ No. 10 North Royalton at No. 7 Olmsted Falls

■ No. 9 North Ridgeville at No. 8 North Olmsted

DIVISION III, REGION 10

Ratings

1. Tiffin Columbian (7-2) 22.6278, 2. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-2) 20.2083, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (7-2) 18.9222, 4. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 18.3384, 5. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 17.7374, 6. Norton (7-2) 16.6667, 7. Clyde (6-3) 15.9495, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 13.4798, 9. Scott (7-2) 12.7472 , 10. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 9.9611, 11. Defiance (6-3) 9.4889, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 9.4646, 13. Rocky River (4-5) 9.0944, 14. Bay Village Bay (4-5) 8.0505, 15. Ontario (5-4) 7.7278, 16. Copley (3-6) 5.4944, 17. Lexington (3-6) 5.2944, 18. Richfield Revere (3-6) 4.2944, 19. Sandusky (3-6) 4.2727, 20. Bowling Green (3-6) 3.3278

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Copley at No. 1 Tiffin Columbian

■ No. 15 Ontario at No. 2 Holy Name

■ No. 14 Bay at No. 3 Cloverleaf

■ No. 13 Rocky River at No. 4 Mansfield Senior

■ No. 12 Padua Franciscan at No. 5 Buckeye

■ No. 11 Defiance at No. 6 Norton

■ No. 10 Firelands at No. 7 Clyde

■ No. 9 Scott at No. 8 Lutheran West

DIVISION IV, REGION 14

Ratings

1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 29.2708, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 25.7333, 3. Sandusky Perkins (8-1) 25.576, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-1) 22.7323, 5. Van Wert (8-1) 20.9611, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (8-1) 18.6944, 7. Bellevue (6-3) 15.2121, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 14.5056, 9. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-3) 12.1518, 10. Wauseon (6-3) 10.0889 , 11. Galion (5-4) 9.9889, 12. Shelby (5-4) 8.3444, 13. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 8.1722, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 7.9944, 15. Bryan (5-4) 5.7944 , 16. Napoleon (3-6) 5.3944 , 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 5.0, 18. Rossford (4-5) 3.7 , 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 2.2083, 20. Fostoria (1-8) 0.7944

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Napoleon at No. 1 Glenville

■ No. 15 Bryan at No. 2 West Holmes

■ No. 14 River Valley at No. 3 Perkins

■ No. 13 Upper Sandusky at No. 4 Elyria Catholic

■ No. 12 Shelby at No. 5 Van Wert

■ No. 11 Galion at No. 6 Clear Fork

■ No. 10 Wauseon at No. 7 Bellevue

■ No. 9 Buckeye Valley at No. 8 St. Marys Memorial

DIVISION V, REGION 18

Ratings

1. Liberty Center (9-0) 23.0556 , 2. Coldwater (9-0) 18.5556, 3. Marengo Highland (7-2) 17.2444, 4. Elmwood (8-1) 16.6889 , 5. Eastwood (9-0) 15.6778 , 6. Archbold (8-1) 15.2444 , 7. Huron (7-2) 14.8444, 8. Oak Harbor (8-1) 14.798 , 9. Liberty-Benton (7-2) 13.093 , 10. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 12.5667, 11. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.4222, 12. Genoa (5-4) 11.8611 , 13. Richwood North Union (7-2) 11.1444, 14. Fredericktown (6-3) 9.7778, 15. Delta (5-4) 8.6465 , 16. Otsego (6-3) 7.3444 , 17. Port Clinton (5-4) 7.3389 , 18. Bluffton (5-4) 7.1556, 19. Willard (4-5) 6.8167, 20. Northwood (4-5) 3.8939

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Otsego at No. 1 Liberty Center

■ No. 15 Delta at No. 2 Coldwater

■ No. 14 Fredericktown at No. 3 Highland

■ No. 13 North Union at No. 4 Elmwood

■ No. 12 Genoa at No. 5 Eastwood

■ No. 11 Edison at No. 6 Archbold

■ No. 10 Tinora at No. 7 Huron

■ No. 9 Liberty-Benton at No. 8 Oak Harbor

DIVISION VI, REGION 22

Ratings

1. Carey (9-0) 19.4833, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 18.3278, 3. West Salem Northwestern (7-2) 15.8222, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (9-0) 15.2333, 5. Columbus Grove (7-2) 13.5389, 6. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 12.9881 , 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-2) 12.0611, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-2) 11.7056, 9. Castalia Margaretta (7-2) 11.0859, 10. Attica Seneca East (7-2) 10.5278, 11. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 8.6611, 12. Collins Western Reserve (5-4) 8.0056, 13. Patrick Henry (5-4) 7.9833 , 14. Ashland Mapleton (6-3) 7.75, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-5) 6.1167, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-5) 5.1611, 17. Wellington (3-6) 3.0, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-7) 2.5833, 19. Van Buren (2-7) 2.5278 , 20. Bucyrus (2-7) 2.2278

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Riverdale at No. 1 Carey

■ No. 15 Wayne Trace at No. 2 Crestview

■ No. 14 Mapleton at No. 3 Northwestern

■ No. 13 Patrick Henry at No. 4 Columbia

■ No. 12 Western Reserve at No. 5 Columbus Grove

■ No. 11 Black River at No. 6 Ottawa Hills

■ No. 10 Seneca East at No. 7 Hopewell-Loudon

■ No. 9 Margaretta at No. 8 Colonel Crawford

DIVISION VII, REGION 26

Ratings

1. McComb (8-1) 15.338 9, 2. Lima Central Cath. (6-3) 14.4097, 3. Antwerp (9-0) 14.3333, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (9-0) 13.7056, 5. Defiance Ayersville (6-3) 12.6167, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 12.3788 , 7. Arlington (8-1) 11.4389, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-2) 8.8278, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 8.8056, 10. Edgerton (7-2) 8.6444, 11. Delphos Jefferson (5-4) 8.2556, 12. Pioneer North Central (6-3) 7.4479, 13. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 7.3389, 14. Tiffin Calvert (5-4) 6.6667, 15. Edon (5-4) 6.2667 , 16. Ada (3-6) 5.4778, 17. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.2333, 18. Delphos St. John's (3-6) 4.9778, 19. Sycamore Mohawk (3-6) 4.7389, 20. Leipsic (3-6) 2.8833

If playoffs started today

■ No. 16 Ada at No. 1 McComb

■ No. 15 Edon at No. 2 Lima Central Catholic

■ No. 14 Calvert at No. 3 Antwerp

■ No. 13 Hardin Northern at No. 4 Waynesfield-Goshen

■ No. 12 North Central at No. 5 Ayersville

■ No. 11 Jefferson at No. 6 Gibsonburg

■ No. 10 Edgerton at No. 7 Arlington

■ No. 9 Pandora-Gilboa at No. 8 Upper Scioto Valley