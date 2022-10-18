Briggs: Assuming Rockets star QB Finn will transfer a slap in Toledo's face

Dequan Finn had two Division I college scholarship offers out of high school, and, in a perfect world, the quarterback would still be Toledo’s little secret.

Alas ...

In the real world, Finn’s exclamation-point of a sophomore season has yielded to an unavoidable question of the times.

Can the Rockets keep him?

You’ve probably heard the chatter.

It began during Toledo’s primetime visit to Ohio State last month, when Finn’s playmaking wizardry against one of the top teams in the country seized the imagination of a sold-out crowd and network TV audience.

Next thing you knew, the buzz wasn’t about how good Finn will be for the Rockets this season, but how good he could be for someone else next season.

Cleveland.com sports columnist Doug Lesmerises tweeted: “Vigorous press box discussion about which Big Ten team Dequan Finn will start for next season.”

Another colleague, former ESPN and current Rivals.com reporter Austin Ward, posted: “I will be surprised if Dequan Finn is at Toledo at this time next year. He's going to get some serious looks from quarterback-needy teams.”

I don’t mean to single out two of our friends on the Ohio State beat. They were just among the few who prominently said out loud what the many were thinking — and, for that matter, are thinking.

Already this week, four Rockets fans have asked me about Finn’s future.

And why not?

Now that players can hop from school to school without restrictions — 2,538 FBS players opted to transfer last year — Finn could (in theory) be the Aaron Judge of mid-major quarterbacks this offseason.

The hot free agent.

Welcome to 2022.

Sure, the way-too-early discussion about Finn’s future is a slap in the face to Toledo, as if the poor little Rockets should change their name to the Mud Hens and concede that schools in the Group of Five conferences are now just farm teams for the big leagues.

But this is the new world, and the guessing game is a reminder of what even good mid-major programs are up against.

I asked UT coach Jason Candle about the widespread assumption that schools like his will automatically lose talents like Finn.

“Well, I think we live in a different era of college football,” he said. “There are reasons why people come to school here. ... All I know is we’re here right now together, we’re here in this moment, and our guys are doing a really good job of living in the moment. They have to continue to do that if we're going to have the success that they want to have and we want to have.

“We're seven games into the season, not 14 games in. So there’s a lot of football left to be played in the next seven weeks. [Buffalo] is a really good opponent this week. That mess and all that other stuff down the road, what that looks like, I'm not paying any attention to that right now.”

Neither, for the record, is Finn, who told us of all the attention: “I'm not really worried about that. I’m just trying to focus on the season. I'm here at Toledo. That's what I'm focused on: the Toledo Rockets.”

As for the rest of us, let’s keep our heads down, take it one game at a time, and ... oh, what the hell, speculate away!

My sense: I’ll be a little surprised if Finn is not at Toledo next season.

Yes, the 6-2, 210-pound dual threat from Detroit — who has thrown 17 touchdown passes and rushed for 455 yards this season — will no doubt have a few opportunities at bigger schools, and maybe one of them will have a corporate partner that makes him an NIL offer he can’t refuse. (I’m not saying “DQ” will go to Minnesota, but Dairy Queen’s headquarters are just 14 miles from its campus.)

If Finn decides to look around and leave, more power to him.

It wouldn’t be the first time Toledo lost someone to a power-conference school. Just last offseason, receiver Matt Landers left for Arkansas and cornerback Justin Clark went to Wisconsin.

Still, to just conclude that Finn will be in search of greener pastures (and money trees) is a little disrespectful to Toledo and a lot presumptive.

Know who else could have bounced for a name-brand program? Linebacker Dyontae Johnson and defensive linemen Desjuan Johnson and Jamal Hines, to name just a few UT football players who could have gone to any number of bigger programs but chose to remain Rockets. (Same deal with former basketball star Ryan Rollins, who planned to return to Toledo had he not gone to the NBA.)

In the end, big stages and bigger dollars are important to players. They’re also not everything. Relationships matter, too, as does a program’s culture and record of producing NFL talent.

Toledo can appeal to players on all of the latter fronts, including in its production line of draft picks (eight since 2017 alone).

In Finn’s case, Toledo was one of two FBS schools that offered him a scholarship, and the other school (Central Michigan) fired its coach during his recruitment. It was the school that gave him a chance, and the place where he has developed into a beloved team leader and an all-around quarterback.

“I love it here,” Finn told me this week. “Coach Candle believed in me when no one else did. He just kept it genuine from the start. That’s why I came to Toledo, because of his presence and the authenticity from him and the coaching staff.”

Here’s guessing that connection will go a long way.

In the meantime, we could all do worse than enjoying Finn in the moment.

Rockets fans, stop and smell the roses.

Maybe the Camellia Bowl, too.