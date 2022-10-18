ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

One injured in Town of Sun Prairie crash

By By Chris Mertes
 3 days ago

A 41-year-old male was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

At 8:07 a.m., Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Highway TT and Ridge Road.

A pick-up truck operated by Phillip J. Pulvermacher, age 41, failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection of Highway TT and Ridge Road and was broadsided by a Waste Management truck traveling east on TT.

Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said Pulvermacher was ejected from his truck and transported by Sun Prairie EMS to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Waste Management truck, Desmond R. McKnight, age 43, was not injured in the crash.

Schaffer said Marshall Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the scene to assist. Pulvermacher will be cited for failure to stop and no seatbelt.

