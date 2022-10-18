Pritzker Administration Announces a $1.25 million fine for Celtic Insurance Company for Violation of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act

Public Health Officials Are Encouraged by Strong Uptake of Updated Vaccines; Illinois Announces 11,955 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Week. CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that more than 1.1 million Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 207,000 doses in the last week. Since the approval of the updated booster shots, daily vaccination numbers have been trending at the highest level since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO