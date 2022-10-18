"Novak comes back, wins two tournaments - and that's it" - Mischa Zverev talks Djokovic inspiration in Sascha comeback

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Coco Gauff becomes the youngest to qualify for WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova
Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. The 18-year-old world No 7 has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles after an excellent season, which included reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open.
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualified for the eight-player WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Guadalajara Open second round on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters
It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"
Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: "Come over to my house and, I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams ready to play anybody who feels they can win
Serena Williams was notified about something during a TechCrunch event and she issued a challenge after hearing it. Serena Williams recently hung up the racquet wanting to focus on other things and becoming a mother once more. She was at a TechCrunch event when Jordan Crook, Deputy Editor of Tech Crunch, notified her that 84 % of men feel like they could beat her at tennis.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals: Meet the eight players heading to Fort Worth
It's official: the singles field for the year-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth is settled. In a winner-take-all quarterfinal at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday night, No.4 seed Maria Sakkari booked her spot in the prestigious season-ender by overcoming No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 in a grueling 2 hours and 35 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'd much rather be sweating on the court" - Bouchard on being a TV analyst during her recovery from injury
Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, who won her first WTA 1000 level match in more than three years after beating Kayla Day 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the Guadalajara Open Akron, said she hopes to play tennis for a few more years before hanging her boots. Bouchard was...
